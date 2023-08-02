Trailing by three runs in the seventh inning, the Missoula PaddleHeads came alive and rallied for a 6-4 home win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday.

The victory put Zootown's pro baseball team back in familiar territory atop the Pioneer League North Division second-half standings, tied with their rivals from the Electric City. Missoula (9-4 second half, 44-17 overall) won the first-half race and is making a bid to become the first team in league history to win six halves in a row dating back to 2021.

Trailing 4-1 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, McClain O'Connor provided a spark for the hosts with a double. Ryan Cash followed with an RBI double and, after a Patrick Chung walk, the PaddleHeads plated two more runs to tie the game on a Dondrei Hubbard double.

Missoula took its first lead in the game-defining eighth. With two outs, Jacob Kline and O'Connor hit back-to-back base hits before Kline scored on a Cash single up the middle. O'Connor came in during the same sequence after an error by Great Falls center fielder Xane Washington.

From there it was a matter of holding on for the hosts in the ninth. Pitcher Zach Penrod, who recently returned from an injury, earned the save, retiring three Voyagers in a row.

Liu Fuenmayor picked up the win after coming on in relief in the eighth inning. He struck out two of the three hitters he faced. Missoula starter Dawson Day lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs — just one of them earned — on six hits with six strikeouts.

Missoula collected 10 hits to six for the Voyagers (9-4, 24-35). Cash, a former Glacier Range Riders infielder who hails from Oklahoma, led Missoula with three hits and two RBIs. Hubbard and O'Connor each had two hits.

The PaddleHeads will host the Voyagers through Thursday before welcoming the Billings Mustangs for three games over the weekend and then three more starting Tuesday.