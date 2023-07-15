Dawson Day made a dominant debut for the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night.

The former Lewis-Clark State pitcher, who played for the Glacier Range Riders last season, sparked Zootown's pro baseball team to a 10-0 win over the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. Day, who joined the PaddleHeads on Thursday, struck out 10 and allowed just four hits in seven frames.

Missoula boosted its Pioneer League-best record to 34-13. The North Division champions will finish up the first half of the season Saturday night in Great Falls.

Day (1-0) had plenty of help from his friends Friday. The PaddleHeads racked up 20 hits to five for the Voyagers (15-30).

Missoula scored all the runs it needed in the second inning, tallying four against Great Falls starter Brady Held (1-2). Newcomers Jacob Kline and Ryan Cash had RBI singles along with veteran outfielder Keaton Greenwalt.

Greenwalt and Dondrei Hubbard led the PaddleHeads at the plate, both going 4 for 6 with two doubles. Kline had three hits and Cash, Luis Navarro and McClain O'Connor each had two.

Greenwalt boosted his RBI total to 49 for the season. That ranks fifth in the league.