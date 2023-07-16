Dondrei Hubbard delivered his second four-hit performance in as many nights and the Missoula PaddleHeads finished the first half of the Pioneer League season with a win Saturday.

The Georgia native had three doubles in a 4-for-6 showing as Zootown's pro baseball team held off the Great Falls Voyagers for an 8-5 victory at Centene Stadium. The Pioneer League North Division champion PaddleHeads will take a league-best 35-13 record into the second half when they host Ogden Tuesday night.

Missoula finished with a three-game lead in the first-half divisional race. The PaddleHeads will have their hands full trying to vie for an unprecedented sixth straight North title because the surging Glacier Range Riders (31-15) have found a groove, winning nine games in a row.

Alfredo Villa (6-0) earned the win Saturday, holding Great Falls scoreless while scattering seven hits and striking out four in five innings. He leads the league in strikeouts with 66.

Missoula took an 8-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh before running into trouble. The Voyagers (15-31) battered PaddleHeads relief pitchers Austin Dill and John LaRossa for five earned runs in the inning. Karl Blum came on in the eighth and shut down the hosts and Mark Simon pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save.

Missoula finished with a 17-13 edge in hits. Joining Hubbard on the list of PaddleHeads with multiple hits were Ryan Cash, Keaton Greenwalt, Jake Guenther, Cam Thompson and Thomas DeBonville all with two.