For the second straight night, the Missoula PaddleHeads jumped in front early and then fizzled in a 9-7 loss to the Ogden Raptors Saturday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

With the win, the Pioneer League South Division first-half champion Raptors pulled even with the North Division first-half champion PaddleHeads in their season series, 4-4. The teams will duel for the final time in the regular season on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Missoula.

The PaddleHeads (38-15) appeared headed for a bounce-back win after scoring four times in the first frame Saturday. Keaton Greenwalt ripped an RBI double and Cam Thompson added a run-scoring single.

But Ogden (33-20) chipped away, evening the score in the fifth inning. The game was knotted at 5-5 when the Raptors scored one in the seventh and three more in the eighth to seize control, 9-5. Missoula rallied with two in the bottom half but couldn't get any closer.

The PaddleHeads used five pitchers. Reliever Cody Thompson (0-4) took the loss after coming on with two outs in the sixth and allowing a run. Starter Cal Carver allowed four earned runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Missoula finished with 14 hits to 13 for the visitors. Greenwalt and Luis Navarro led the way for the hosts with three hits apiece.

Reese Alexiades, Juan Teixeira and Nick Ultsch all homered for Ogden. Rafael Narea finished with a team-high three hits and three RBIs.