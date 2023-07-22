Despite a fast start, the Missoula PaddleHeads saw a five-game win streak come to an end Friday night in front of a near-capacity crowd at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

The Ogden Raptors, first-half champions of the Pioneer League South Division, erased an early four-run deficit in rallying for a 15-7 victory. The Utah team closed the gap on the PaddleHeads in their season series, 4-3.

After blowing out Ogden (32-20) on Thursday, Missoula (38-14) looked to be headed for another victory after scoring four times in the first frame. Jake Guenther started the surge with a two-RBI single and Cam Thompson added a run-scoring base hit.

But the Raptors roughed up Missoula ace Alfredo Villa (6-1) for seven runs in the next two frames and stayed in front. The third inning was especially tough for the hosts, who surrendered five runs on six hits and committed two errors.

Villa departed early in the fourth and Missoula ended up using seven pitchers, including position players Thompson and McClain O'Connor. Riley Ottesen (3-1) earned the win in relief for Ogden, holding the PaddleHeads scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings.

Ogden finished with 13 hits to 12 for Missoula. Thompson led the PaddleHeads with three hits, including a double.

A total of 3,769 fans turned out to watch the game and the fireworks display that followed. The teams will play through Sunday in the Garden City.