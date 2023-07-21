In a clash of Pioneer League first-half divisional champions, the Missoula PaddleHeads have owned the Ogden Raptors this week.

Zootown's pro baseball team beat Ogden for the fourth time in a row on Thursday, steamrolling to a 13-3 triumph in front of 1,341 fans at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Unlike Tuesday and Wednesday's games that saw the teams battle to a tie and settle the score in a knockout round, Missoula jumped in front in the first inning and blew the game open in the fifth.

With the win, the PaddleHeads pushed their advantage to 4-2 in their season series with the Raptors. The teams will play through Sunday in Missoula.

The PaddleHeads finished with 21 hits to eight for the visitors. Keaton Greenwalt led Missoula, setting the tone with a two-run home run in the first inning and finishing 4 for 6 with two extra-base hits. Jake Guenther, Dondrei Hubbard and Austin Bernard each had three hits.

Dawson Day, who joined the Missoula team two weeks ago, earned the win. The former Glacier Range Rider did not allow a run while striking out five and scattering four hits in six innings of work. Ogden finally got on the board in the eighth, roughing up reliever Austin Dill for three runs on four hits in the final two frames.