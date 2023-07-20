After going two months without being involved in a game-deciding knockout round, the Missoula PaddleHeads are making up for it this week.

Zootown's pro baseball team battled the Ogden Raptors to a tie after nine frames for the second night in a row Wednesday at Ogren-Allegiance Park. And for the second night in a row a Missoula slugger ended the game as Luis Navarro's home run in the third knockout round netted a 9-8 win.

The PaddleHeads boosted their Pioneer League-best record to 37-13. The North Division first-half champs also pulled ahead of the South Division first-half champion Raptors (31-19) in their season series, 3-2.

The game was a thrilling back-and-forth affair. Ogden jumped to a 3-0 lead before the PaddleHeads came alive with eight runs in the fifth, with the Panama native Navarro launching a three-run home run and Keaton Greenwalt ripping a bases-loaded double that scored three.

Ogden came back to tie the game at 8-8 with three runs in the eighth. Reese Alexiades' two-run home run with two outs forged the tie and set the stage for the dramatic outcome.

The Raptors finished with 11 hits to seven for the PaddleHeads. The first baseman Navarro and second baseman Ryan Cash led the hosts with two hits apiece.

Missoula used five pitchers. Starter Connor Schultz went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

Missoula will host Ogden through Sunday.