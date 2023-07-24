With a nine-run explosion in the seventh inning Sunday, the Missoula PaddleHeads sent notice they're the team to beat in the race for a Pioneer League crown this summer.

The North Division first-half champions beat South Division champion Ogden, 10-2, in 100-degree weather at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The PaddleHeads also won their season series with the Raptors, 5-4.

Ogden (33-21) took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh before Missoula ignited. Thomas DeBonville smacked a two-RBI double and McClain O'Connor added a base hit that scored two as the PaddleHeads (39-15) seized a 10-2 lead.

Missoula finished with 11 hits to seven for the visitors. O'Connor led the hosts, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Cody Thompson (1-4) picked up his first win in relief of Izzy Fuentes, who allowed two earned runs on seven hits in the first 6 2/3 innings. Thompson did not give up a hit in the final 2 1/3 innings.

Missoula will play a six-game series at Glacier starting on Tuesday night.