Federal land managers have a long list of prescribed burning to accomplish around Missoula this fall.

The Bureau of Land Management's Missoula Field Office anticipates several burns ranging from 40 to 650 acres along the Blackfoot River between Nine Mile Prairie and Johnsrud Park. Depending on weather and fuel conditions, the burns could run from mid-September to the end of October. Crews may use both helicopter and ground ignition.

“Wildfire activity has moderated across the region,” BLM Fire Management Specialist Dan Poole said in an email. “We want to be prepared to make progress on our fuels treatment projects when weather conditions turn favorable.”

The Lolo National Forest also has numerous prescribed burns set to commence in mid-September.

All prescribed fires will be implemented in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the appropriate county health departments to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors, cooperators, and surrounding communities. Smoke may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but it is expected to dissipate within a few days.

For additional information about Lolo Forest burns follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook or visit InciWeb. For more details about BLM burns, call the Missoula Field Office at (406) 329-3869.