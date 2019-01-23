FreeCycles Winter Ball
(Friday, Jan. 25)
"Mountain surf" band The Skurfs have two ripping guitar players and plenty of danceable rhythms, which makes them just the right band to throw a winter ball in Missoula in January.
In fact, it's their second ball at FreeCycles community bike shop, with indie-rock band Carpool filling out the bill.
The suggested donation is $5, with the proceeds going to the bike shop's youth programs and improvements at its do-it-yourself venue, which offers a space for all-ages art and music events.
Formal dress is encouraged, there's a photo booth and prizes for best dressed and best dance. The show runs from 7-10 p.m. at 732 S. First St. W. (Cory Walsh)
Songwriters' circle
(Friday, Jan. 25)
Hear four songwriters share their craft and some stories in the chill listening-first environs of Wave & Circuit. Maria Zepeda is the powerfully voiced singer of Emzee & Silas. Jordan Lane is lead singer of acoustic-pop-hip-hop act Letter B; Bryan Jae writes original folk-pop. Lige Newton is the voice of psych-rock trio Tiny Plastic Stars.
The show starts at 7 p.m. at the shop, located at 829 S. Higgins Ave. Suggested donation is $5. (CW)
Rock at the V
(Friday, Jan. 25)
Catch three shades of local rock when Baby Tyger (psych) and Ticket Sauce (blues) and Beat Deaf (alternative) hit the stage at the VFW Post 209. Doors at 9.
Hell’s Belles
(Saturday, Jan. 26)
An all-female AC/DC tribute band works on several levels.
First off, Angus Young’s then-kooky appropriation of schoolgirl skirt and bobby socks easily translates back to a female-led group, though lead guitarist Adrian Conner finishes the outfit with just a bra, no white button-up.
And the vocals of Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, whose raspy, heady register is maybe best described as a piercing yelp, are easily replicated by singer Amber Saxon, who actually comes across in a bit lower register than the two men.
Take these parts and add solid rhythm behind Conner’s impressive leads and you’ve got the best version of AC/DC, well, maybe ever?
At the very least it injects something new into the conversation around songs like “Big Balls.”
Shades of Blue open at the Sunrise Saloon. Tickets are $15 in advance. Show at 7 p.m. (Peter Friesen)
Jackson Holte & the Highway Patrol (Saturday, Jan. 26)
Jackson Holte found the perfect hat, a low, black felt job with perfectly slouched brim and patterned band that in and of itself says old-school country.
Holte is backed up by Marko Capoferri on bass, Tyson Gerhardt on guitar and Brian Tremper on drums, completing a sort of barroom Americana vibe that swings, even on the slow songs.
This is music influenced by those artists that had to keep bar full, so better be able to dance to most everything.
Take the jazzy “Time Staggers By,” off the group’s 2018 EP. A folky ballad about drinking and sadness (it is country ya know) takes a lounge-y attitude from the subtle two-step rhythm and soft saxophone. Other tunes like “Houston,” adds honky-tonk guitar licks to Holte’s lyrics about the drag of working just to cash checks (“I don’t work for you/I’m just working for you”).
Straw Hat Riots open at the Top Hat. Show at 10:15 p.m. Free admission. (PF)
Tiny Plastic Stars (Sunday, Jan. 27)
KFGM is stepping it up with their first ever live audience recording of Ballroom Sessions, featuring Tiny Plastic Stars.
The sessions started in 2018 as a podcast, featuring local bands performing live, answering interview questions between songs.
Tiny Plastic Stars’ unique prog/psych sound will be featured on the first episode of 2019. Catch the magic live at the Union Ballroom.
Show starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Tickets are $8. (PF)
Sky Church
(Sunday, Jan. 27)
Electronic music, mimosas, Bloody Marys, all in a parkour gym — the Sky Church brunch dance party is truly a one-of-its-kind event.
For this installment, BFK Productions (of Disco Bloodbath renown) have rented out the Unparalleled Movement gym on the Westside, meaning you can dance and see some parkour demos.
Take note that "by popular demand" BFK will have "an enforced dress code of lounge wear. That means come rocking your sweat pants, robes, teddy, slippers or whatever fluffy (expletive) you rolled out of bed in come show time," according to the news release.
The DJs are Anderson, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Raashan Ahmad, 1-3 p.m.; and Raashan Ahmad, 3-4 p.m. Also check out a pop-up art gallery with work by Tanya Lee, Joshua Bacha and Jessica Mittal.
The event is 18 and up, and those 21 and older can buy a drink pass for bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas. Five-dollar wedding ceremonies also are available for purchase. There might be filming for a web-only van-travel series.
Advance nondrinking tickets are $10 and drinking tickets are $20. Those prices go up $5 the day of the event. To purchase, go to EventBrite and search for "Sky Church." (CW)