Two people died Saturday in a crash on Highway 2, west of Marion. 

According to Montana Highway Patrol, a Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane near mile marker 101. When the driver of a Dodge Dakota swerved to avoid the Silverado, the two collided in the westbound lane. 

The Dakota carried two people, a 39-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Silverado, a 55 year-old-man, was injured in the crash that occurred around 8 p.m.

Flathead county officials have not released the names of those killed, nor the driver of the Silverado. However, according Sgt. Sean Finley of MHP, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. 

