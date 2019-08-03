The cost of battling the fire in the Rattlesnake north of Missoula reached $2 million Saturday as crews continued to fight against the blaze’s rough terrain.
Dave Williams, the incident commander for the Beeskove fire, said the fire’s location five miles north of Missoula along Rattlesnake Creek has made it extremely difficult for crews to halt its spread. He said crews are working on “indirect” fire lines as a way to contain the fire, should it spread.
“Picture trying to dig a line around a fire with a lot of rolling rocks, trees falling and things kicked loose and falling on top of you. It’s very, very challenging. Because of that, and that’s most of this country, we end up having to look for other opportunities,” he said during a media meeting at the fire's incident command post.
Although Friday's rain will help to keep fire activity to a minimum for the next several days, Williams said the expected hotter, drier conditions of August will bring more fuel consumption and greater burn intensities.
“We need to find opportunities where we know we’ll be able to stop the fire, even as conditions worsen,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will remain above 90 degrees for the next week, with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms.
Williams said the Beeskove fire is still classified as a type 3 incident, with the six 20-man ground crews working until the fire is contained, or if it gets upgraded to a type 2 or 1. Four hotshot crews, along with a heavy equipment task force, have built indirect lines to the south and east of the fire and will continue to improve those lines.
Since the fire started July 23 due to a lightning strike, it has spread to 319 acres as of Saturday and the number of personnel assigned to stopping it has grown to 250. Six helicopters have been assigned for water bucket drops and gathering intelligence.
Williams said the Beeskove fire is still primarily contained within the Rattlesnake corridor, on the south side of the creek, but is expected to burn east in the upcoming weeks with winds blowing predominantly from the southwest. As the blaze grows in size, he said more lines will be constructed to defend communities threatened in Bonner, Milltown and the upper Rattlesnake.
“We are absolutely using every tool we have,” Williams said.