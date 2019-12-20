A gymnasium full of Big Sky High School students stomped, clapped and cheered for English teacher Amy Miller, who took home an award for teacher of the year Friday.
Miller, who has taught at Big Sky High School for 22 years, accepted the Missoula Education Foundation’s 8th annual Exceptional Educator Award during the school’s final assembly before winter break.
“My strength lies in connecting with students,” Miller said after receiving the award. “I honestly feel like that’s where I bank my skills: making sure that students feel connected to the school, connected to a teacher, connected to somebody that cares. That’s because school is such a hard place to be.”
Miller initially earned a degree in business, but in the few months after a diving accident left her a quadriplegic, she decided to return to school to earn a degree in English and teaching certificate from the University of Montana.
Friday’s event marked the fourth time a Big Sky teacher walked away with the foundation's annual award. During the assembly the student board recognized the more than 20 Big Sky High School teachers nominated. After hearing Miller’s name called, the students erupted. As Stockman Bank President Bob Burns presented her with a massive $1,000 check, they applauded both Miller and her service lab, Serena.
Founded in 2007 on the initiative of Missoula County Public Schools, the Missoula Education Foundation has spearheaded classroom grants for teachers throughout the school district.
“We just passed $200,000 in classroom grants,” said Susan Tower, who became the nonprofit’s executive director in January.
Although classroom grants remain the organization’s “signature program,” it also awards $3,000 in annual scholarships to graduating seniors.
The foundation's student board formed in 2012 and began recognizing Missoula’s best elementary, middle and high school teachers that same year. The board, made up of two students from each district high school, reviewed over 100 applications submitted by teachers, parents and principals, along with former students. Other than Tower “blinding” each application by removing both names and gender titles, the eight-student board had absolute control over the selection.
“Once we had it narrowed down to three, it was pretty easy to come to a decision,” said Hannah Jourdonnais, the student board’s president and senior at Big Sky High School.
“We get a lot of great responses about how teachers are kind and influential and they care, but when you go that extra mile outside the classroom, it means so much more,” said fellow board member and Sentinel High School student Madison Setser.
For Miller, that extra mile included organizing trips to Europe as a member of the International Club, and accommodating a student on the autism spectrum during that time. She also didn’t skirt harsher lessons.
When her students had trouble understanding how Nazi Germany managed to carry out the Holocaust, she asked the school’s resource officer to come to class unannounced and march the students to the faculty lounge. He then separated the boys and girls, and after hearing no protests from students, Miller told them they’d all been gassed.
“I wanted them to gain empathy for other human beings in different situations. I think that’s the only way that this world will survive is through empathy,” Miller said.
Miller’s win also puts her in the running to be named Montana’s Teacher of the Year. The award for 2019 went to Bonner School history teacher Dylan Huisken.
According to a survey published earlier in the year by the Montana School Boards Association, retaining quality teachers stands out as one of the greatest problems impacting the state’s school districts.
Miller said being a teacher her students trust on campus and watching them grow into adults has been the anchor that’s kept her at Big Sky High School for over 20 years.
Nominations for the foundation's middle and elementary school teacher of the year awards will be accepted starting Jan. 15 and Feb. 15, respectively.