HAMILTON — Parvin Zabetian greeted the sunrise Saturday by the side of an isolated road in the Bitterroot Valley, pouring acrylic paint onto a canvas and tilting it to send the paint running down its face.
By the time the sun rose over the eastern mountain, she had the image of dawn at the Stock Farm Club captured in a melted mix of blue and green, the road leading into the hills turned into a river.
“It’s a little easier in a studio. You can use a hair dryer to get some really great effects,” she said.
The painting still had an effect.
Zabetian and eight other artists left their studios to be a part of the 17th annual “Paint Out,” hosted by Missoula’s Dana Gallery. Starting July 11, the artists scouted locations on the 22,000 acres of land offered by the private club and the surrounding area. Working "en plein air" from dawn until the afternoon, most produced over three pieces a day.
The artwork produced during this year’s “Paint Out” will hang in the Dana Gallery from July 15 through August 1.
The artists for this year’s event came from across the Northwest. Zabetian, born in Iran, has spent most of her 82 years creating pieces showcased in galleries throughout the U.S. and China.
“Everyone in my family was science-oriented. I think, maybe as the middle child, I needed to do something to stand out,” she said.
Zabetian had her work displayed at an exhibit in Seattle when she said she was “recruited” by Dudley Dana and his wife, Candice, to be a part of the gallery that bears their namesake.
“We send out the invitation for the artists, and when they get here, they’re free to roam around to wherever inspires them. I’ve kind of given up trying to control anything,” said Dudley Dana.
A photographer who also earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, Dudley opened what was originally a photo gallery with his wife in 1996. After experiencing a lull in business, he opened his gallery up to local painters who effectively saved it from closing. In 2003, the gallery held its first “Paint Out.”
Along with spreading artists around western Montana every summer, the event also brings in funding from sponsors that support both the artists and the gallery.
“As a gallery, we like to think of ourselves as very eclectic. Most artists like to paint outdoors, or at least study the outdoors to add to their perspective,” he said.
“The best part about the group that we have here is they defy the myth of the artist. People have this conception of an artist being selfish, or aloof. These are humble people here, they’re salt of the earth.”
Garth Williams, who sold all six of his car dealerships to paint full time, has been coming to “Paint Out” for the past three years.
Preferring to work on the flat surface of a fold-out table, he asked his younger colleague, Cody White, to draw a caulking gun filled with oil paint. He spread white, blue and green over the surface of a Masonite board.
Using wildlife, landscapes and trees, especially aspens, for inspiration, Williams said his passion for art began when he watched his grandfather paint as a boy.
“I’m a fly fisherman, and so if I’m out on a trout stream and have these beautiful yellow aspens in the fall and this clear water at my feet, that’s what I try to capture,” he said.
Williams, who was mentored during the past 25 years of his professional career by Dana Gallery staple Robert Moore, used oil paints and a pallet knife to capture a cluster of aspens next to a pond.
A few yards from Williams, Deborah Harrington used just oil paint and a pallet knife to recreate the pond in front of her.
“When you use a brush, it just looks like everything else out there,” she said.
Deborah, who moved to Butte from Vicksburg, Texas, works from a studio that used to be an old brothel. For more than 30 years, Harrington worked as a commissioned portrait painter and teacher. She has worked in galleries in Texas, Colorado and now Montana.
In 2000, she developed the style of painting that she utilized today, that of Monet, Hawthorne and others of the impressionist movement.
“It lets me make mistakes. I do portraits of cowboys, Native Americans and some abstracts, but this is what I truly love to do,” she said.
After finishing her painting of the pond, Harrington loaded up her easel and drove into Hamilton to find inspiration on the town’s streets.
“I paint because it’s the only thing I can do,” she said.
Seventeen miles away from Stock Farm Club, Robert Schlegel set up his easel on the side of a road running past a farm house. Using acrylic paint of greens, oranges and purples, he worked with an audience of over a dozen heads of cattle.
Schlegel drove 10 hours from his home in Oregon to Hamilton, listening to Bob Dylan, Tom Waits and Bruce Springsteen the entire way. Although he has painted and drawn for most of this life, he also spent 18 years as a high school principal.
“I used to do some pretty decent drawings during meetings. Most of the time I never got caught,” he said.
Schlegel said he searches for shapes in landscapes and structures, “reducing them to triangles and rectangles and making the colors work with them.” He also works in sculpture and creates life drawings which, he said, helps to inform his art.
“Everyone here has something to teach. I know there’s one gentleman who uses a caulking gun. It’s interesting to see the different styles every year. The work that people create is pretty good — in fact, it’s very good,” he said.
Schlegel, who currently has his work on display at an exhibition at Oregon State University, normally works from a studio. Prior to finding his spot near the highway leading into Hamilton, he tried painting the landscape of the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge only to be overwhelmed by mosquitoes.
Williams had a similar problem with insects where he painted near the pond at Stock Farm Club.
“When there’s bugs stuck in the paint, you know it’s open air,” he said.