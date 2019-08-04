Hundreds snaked their way through the 350 tables displaying ammunition, frontier trinkets, animal furs, knives and firearms, some of which date back to Montana’s days as a territory.
At one table, surrounded by rows of flintlock rifles and Winchesters, a Colt single-action Army revolver sat in a display case for visitors to the 64th annual Original Missoula Gun Show. A sign in front of it showed a quote from its first buyer, and his photo.
“The West is dead,” it said. “You may lose a sweetheart, but you won’t forget her.”
The quote is from Charlie Russell, the artist who captured scenes of the beauty, savagery and comedy of the old American West. He never got a chance to fire his 7½ in. .44-caliber revolver. It shipped just 8 days after his death in October 1926.
Nearly a century later, its latest owner, John Harris of Carmen, Idaho, brought it back to the state where the artist painted thousands of pieces that told the story the West.
“It’s a Montana gun,” Harris said.
Harris, whose collection includes firearms that predate the Civil War, purchased the pistol from a couple in central Montana. The couple reached out to Harris knowing he was a collector, appraiser and broker of Winchesters and Colts. Neither party knew its history.
After buying the revolver, Harris sent in the Colt’s model and serial number to the manufacturer’s archive services. The archive letter he received from Colt Historian Beverly Haynes reads: “For: C.M. Russell.”
“Beverly laughed when she told me on the phone,” said Harris, who has been a collector for more than 35 years.
“I said, ‘You reckon that’s Charlie Russell?’ She told me without a doubt. In 1926, there was only one C.M. Russell in all of Montana.”
Calls to the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls confirmed that his find was genuine. The museum provided newspaper clippings and a brief biography of C.M. Russell to complete Harris’s display.
Harris said he can relate the “been there, done that” humor of much of C.M. Russell’s work, having his horse pulled out from under him trying to rope cattle. His experiences as a cowboy combined with growing up on Gene Autry and Roy Rogers movies cemented his passion as a collector of the firearms that defined the West.
“This is a treasure hunt to collect these things,” he said. “But most of life is a treasure hunt.”
Hayes Otoupalik, who has been chairman of the Original Missoula Gun Show since 1968, saw Harris’s display at Winchester’s annual arms collectors show in Cody, Wyoming. He asked Harris, whom he’s known for nearly 40 years, if he could bring Russell’s revolver to Montana. During the three-day event, it joined relics from the Battle of Little Bighorn and Springfield rifles produced during WWI.
“Everyone here has an absolute passion for history,” said Otoupalik, who hitchhiked to his first Missoula gun show at 16 years old.
The nearly 200 exhibitors came from states across the West, from California to Michigan, and every state between. According to Otoupalik, “it’s no flea market,” with firearms that many would consider to be artifacts up for sale.
Although he enjoys displaying what he called the latest feather in his cap, Harris said the Colt will stay in his collection.
“I’ve had three requests to put a price on it, and one was awfully tempting, but I just won’t do it,” he said.