Death Notices for Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Kyle Motl
Kyle Motl, 31, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Harriet Raymond
Harriet Raymond, 83, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
Thomas "Tom" Thorn
Thomas “Tom” Thorn, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Just Cremation Montana.