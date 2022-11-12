Death Notices for Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Kyle Motl

Kyle Motl, 31, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Harriet Raymond

Harriet Raymond, 83, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Thomas "Tom" Thorn

Thomas “Tom” Thorn, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Just Cremation Montana.