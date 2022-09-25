Death Notices for Sunday Sept 25, 2022

Beau R. Boylan

Beau R. Boylan, 35, of Loon Lake, WA, formerly of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Utah. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Donald "Don" Snavely

Donald “Don” Snavely, 75, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Patrick K. Berry

SUPERIOR — Patrick K. Berry, 69, of Superior, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022 at his home.

Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Melissa Rakes

POTOMAC — Melissa Rakes, 56, of Potomac, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at her home.

Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana in Missoula.

Aileen Mae "Irene" Metcalf

PASADENA, Calif. – Aileen Mae “Irene” Metcalf, age 91, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Pasadena, Calif.

Funeral services for Aileen are pending.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.