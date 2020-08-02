Fire near Dixon 39% contained

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Progress fighting the Magpie Rock fire west of Dixon continued over the weekend, with 39% containment reported Sunday morning.

An aerial burnout conducted with a Type 3 helicopter on Saturday was deemed a success, according to a Sunday update on the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' Division of Fire Facebook page. The fire was estimated at 3,539 acres.

Sunday's plans include mop-up around the fire edges, with 330 personnel assigned to the blaze.

"The hot, dry weather and low relative humidities along with dry fuels will continue to challenge firefighters. Firefighters will evaluate opportunities to continue to engage the fire safely as weather, terrain and the fire permits," the post said.

The National Weather Service forecast called for a sunny day in the area, with a high near 97 degrees and initial calm, with winds picking up to north-northwest at about 7 miles per hour.

Dixon Rural Fire Department is stationed at a home near the fire, but the threat to the home is considered eliminated, the post said. No other structures are threatened, it said.

The D-6000 road between Revais and Magpie, and Magpie D-5000 road are closed. A community meeting has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Dixon School gym.

