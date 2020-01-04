A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday near downtown Missoula and is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault, according to the Missoula Police Department.
Missoula police arrested Johnny Lee Perry, 29, at the Poverello Center after a disturbance at the shelter. If charged, Perry faces a felony.
Police said Saturday the victim was transported to the hospital. Amy Allison Thompson, executive director of the Poverello Center, said the assault in the men's dorm on Jan. 3 left the victim "seriously injured."
Both Perry and the victim were clients staying in the center.
The name of the victim has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.