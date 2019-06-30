Runners, walkers and joggers made up the traffic on the Higgins Avenue Bridge on Sunday, with those completing a half marathon on the right side of the road and a full on the left as they crossed the finish line at Front Street.
Underneath an inflatable marker that ran over the top of the street at the end of the bridge, a timer kept track of competitors’ finishing times. When it read just past two hours and 20 minutes, Caroline and Dave Van Matre crossed the finish line on the right side of the road. An announcer read their names, and spectators all along the bridge cheered them on. They had both just finished their first half marathon.
“We live in the University neighborhood and have watched it every year since we moved here,” said Caroline Van Matre, who decided to run with her husband despite having shin splints.
The Van Matres joined over 6,000 others as part of the 13th annual Missoula Marathon and Half Marathon. Organized by Run Wild Missoula, a non-profit running group, the city’s marathon has been nationally recognized by Runner’s World Magazine and draws competitors from around the world.
Starting at 6 a.m., thousands took their positions, which included those registered to run, along with dozens of volunteers with Run Wild Missoula, members of the Missoula Police Department who directed traffic, EMT workers standing by to provide first aid and Missoula locals spread out along the route with signs and cowbells to cheer on the runners.
An hour later, the fastest runners in the half marathon started crossing Higgins and pouring into Caras Park. There, Run Wild Missoula and its partners offered them free food, a beer for those over 21 and massages for sore muscles.
Sunday marked the end of an entire weekend of events hosted by Run Wild Missoula, starting with a 3.1-mile beer run Friday night. On Saturday, 1,400 people competed in a 5K, along with nearly 400 kids in a marathon for those 13 and under. During the Missoula Marathon Expo in Caras Park, which ran Friday and Saturday, 12,000 visitors picked vendors nearly clean of their merchandise.
The marathon shut down 26 miles of road that cut through business centers and neighborhoods. On Gerald Avenue, along the last of mile of the full and half marathon, the road closure turned the area into a block party. Residents sat on their porches and balconies, playing music, applauding and offering words of encouragement to the steady stream of people passing their homes.
Angela and John Miller sat on a curb in front of a house on Gerald. Next to them, John’s father had built a mister for the runners from a ladder, a garden hose and some duct tape. A man jogged by, catching a high five from the Millers before passing through the mister and continuing to the finish.
“It’s been a tradition for John’s dad, Chip, to set up the mister,” said Angela, who finished the half marathon earlier that morning. “And I think the runners appreciate it. Especially once it starts to get hotter.”
Greg Moore, who came from Oregon with his wife, Jennie, finished the half marathon at 2 hours and 45 minutes. Moore, who retired from the U.S. Forest Service, said he and his wife decided to run as a tribute to a friend in the USFS who recently died.
“I just kind of jumped off the couch for this,” he said.
Moore thanked Missoula’s police force and the volunteers with Run Wild Missoula for “bending over backwards” for him, his wife and the rest of the runners.
One of those volunteers, Theresa Stergios, has been a part of the annual marathon for the past eight years. Stergios, who is a nurse, provided first aid during her first few years of volunteering. This year, she helped to sort bags of gear left behind by the runners at the start of the race. After UPS workers collected the bags and drove them to the finish line, Stergios and others made sure they found their way back to their owners.
“It’s a huge effort, but it’s worth it,” Stergios said while she picked up a bag from a row laid out on the street. “My favorite part of today, and volunteering, is meeting new people. Earlier, I met a group of runners from Indonesia.”
Sunday’s marathon brought several record-setting times. Along with new fastest times set for the men and women’s half marathon, a Polson resident and mother of three broke the world record for running a marathon while pushing all three of her kids in a stroller.
Mark Messmer of Missoula finished the full marathon first, with a time of just under 2 hours and 24 minutes. About an hour and a few dozen people later, Phillip Mendoza from Renton, Washington, followed. As he crossed the finish line, Mendoza completed his fourth marathon.
“It’s not the best time, but I pushed myself and I didn’t get any injuries. I’ll count that as a win,” he said.
In 2017, Mendoza, 31, started distance training and practicing yoga as way to combat back problems. That led to him setting a goal to complete a marathon in every state. After Sunday, he has 47 left.
“Since I started training for marathons, I’ve learned a lot about myself, and how much I can endure. Coming close to your breaking point can be a good lesson,” Mendoza said.
“Today, the miles all sort of blended together. There was this one point, though, when I came across the bend and all I saw were the hills and the river. It was all gorgeous. That’s when I told myself, ‘that’s why I do this,’” he said.