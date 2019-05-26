Children of Missoula, along with their parents, got a free clinic in the game of rugby Sunday from veterans of the sport.
Syno Rugby Services, a company based out of Missoula, hosted the event as part of a drive to introduce American children to a game that has its origin in 19th century England. Syno's founder, 21-year-old Nathan Synoground, met parents and their kids on a field across from Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“Even though the sport’s taken off in popularity, there are a lot of gaps. One of those gaps is among kids here in the U.S.,” he said.
Synoground founded his company in January 2018 after playing rugby through high school in his home state of Washington. He said his love of the sport, and its spike in popularity in recent years, led him to start a company that specializes in custom rugby gear. His company produces kits of jerseys, shorts and socks, and his customers include more than 100 rugby coaches and club managers worldwide.
Sunday’s event, geared toward children ages 6-12, is the first of two slated for the summer. Next month, Synoground will be in Raleigh, North Carolina. He plans to expand to Virginia, Texas and Florida.
Mickey Winchel brought his two sons after reading about the event on Facebook. Before starting, Synoground led his oldest, Tucker, through an exercise in properly punting the ball. Winchel and his son then practiced together, bouncing the egg-shaped ball on its nose and kicking it to one another.
“It’s Memorial Day weekend and the kids all wanted to be outside. And what better way to stay active than to come to a free lesson in rugby?” he said.
“My son worried that he wouldn’t know anybody here today, but then one of his friends immediately showed up.”
Winchel said his son, 8, also plays baseball and soccer. He’ll be starting in flag football this upcoming season as well.
According to Synoground, the appeal of rugby for kids, besides keeping them active, is how much more affordable it is when compared to football.
“You’re not spending money on pads and helmets. If you want to play rugby, all you need is a mouth guard and some tennis shoes,” he said.
Missoula hosts three youth rugby teams, two for high school boys and girls, and one for seventh- and eighth-grade boys. The Missoula Maggots, the city’s amateur rugby club for adults, have competed across the Pacific Northwest since 1976.
Members of the University of Montana’s rugby team, the Jesters, joined Synoground in coaching for the day, along with the head coach of the Missoula Mud Dogs.
Coach Bill Merrill, 45, recently took over coaching for Missoula’s high school team for boys and has played rugby for 23 years. He led the group, which included boys and girls, through passing exercises and the basics of getting the ball across the field.
“Guys like me, we can’t play like we used to, but what we can do is step into coaching like we're doing here and pass on what we know to a new generation,” Merrill said.
He and Synoground coordinated for more than six months leading up to Sunday, and he hopes the free rugby session for children will become an annual event.
“It’s always good to get kids off the couch, especially if you can put a rugby ball in their hands,” he said.