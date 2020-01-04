A group of Missoula high school students spent their Saturday drafting plans to build a robot potentially capable of climbing, shooting or recognizing specific colors.
The group, known as the Missoula Robotics Team 3216, has six weeks to design and construct a robot to compete against dozens of others in Salt Lake City for the annual FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition.
“We’re feeling strong this year, and much more comfortable, because we’ve had a longer preseason to prepare. We’ve also got a lot more students,” said team captain Braeden Hunt, a senior at Sentinel High School.
Since 2009, high school students from Missoula County Public Schools have channeled their engineering, design and computer science interests into the Missoula Robotics Team. MCPS employees and professional engineers serve as mentors for the team.
Although the team stays active throughout the year with several projects, like building trashcans that open themselves or Christmas tree ornaments that glow with LED light, the FIRST Robotics Competition has always been its priority. The MCPS students represent Montana’s sole robotics team.
“Because we’re the only team in Montana, we have to travel far and wide,” said team adviser Theresa McGeary, an occupational therapist for MCPS.
McGeary said the team’s travels also put it in competition with public and charter schools from around the world, some with budgets that run over $100,000.
The team ranked 13 out of 35 total teams in last year’s competition in Calgary, Canada, which required students to build a robot able to collect a rubber ball and put it through an elevated target and be able to cover that target with a disc. Along with getting the team to the semi-finals, “Neil” earned an award for excellence in innovation and engineering.
Planning for the 2020 competition started Saturday with a live streaming of the game layout and rules. In order to score points, teams of three robots will need to navigate a course shooting more balls, and climbing onto a swinging pendulum.
The competition will also contain an autonomous section, requiring one robot to perform on its own for 30 seconds.
“One of the lessons that I’ve learned is that we can’t build a robot that can do everything, but we can build one to do one thing really, really well,” said returning robot captain John Kaufman.
Kaufman has already put several dozen hours of “CAD-ing,” that’s computer-aided design, into this year’s competition. Following Saturday’s meeting, he plans on jumping back onto his computer to explore more ideas.
“They say, ‘Being on this team is the hardest fun you’ll ever have,’” he said.
The Big Sky High School senior, along with Hunt, will develop a strategy with the rest of the team in the upcoming weeks, creating a consensus on what exactly they want their robot to do. Within the team, students are broken down into groups focusing on software, electronics, design, construction and business.
“It’s like the real world,” said Lisa MacFarlane, a mentor and electrical engineer.
McFarlane, whose son was a member of the team before heading to Montana State University to study engineering, said the competition places the students on deadline that requires them to perform on a professional level.
“When you’re working as an engineer, you get a set time that you need to have a product ready. You can’t say, ‘Sorry, I need more time.’ What’s really incredible about the team is what they’re able to do in just six weeks,” she said.
Along with an immense investment in time, the competition also requires funding. The team has picked up local sponsors that include engineering firms and MCPS, but will be continuing outreach to cover the costs that average $10,000-15,000 per competition.
The team currently has a Gofundme for those interested in donating.
Any Missoula high school students interested in joining can meet the team at Sentinel High School’s Stem Center (Room 140A), Mondays at 4 p.m.