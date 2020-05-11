Missoula's Derby horse gave us an exciting month in '87

Alysheba never set a hoof inside Montana, but for a few heady weeks in the spring of 1987 the 3-year-old bay was Missoula’s horse.
In normal times a certain segment of the population would be beset by Triple Crown fever right now. The second leg of thoroughbred racing's crown jewel, the Preakness Stakes, would be coming up on Saturday with all the usual speculation about whether the winner of the Kentucky Derby on May 2 could do it again. In the face of the coronavirus crisis, neither race will take place as scheduled.
NBC Sports aired a virtual Derby on Derby Day, matching all 13 Triple Crown winners from Sir Barton in 1919 to Justify in 2018. Secretariat (1973) edged Citation (1948), who nosed out Seattle Slew (1977). Most agreed that was how it should be.
Alysheba wasn't there, virtually or otherwise. The gifted if problematic colt was owned by Dorothy Scharbauer of Midland, Texas, and her daughter Pam, a University of Montana graduate and Missoula businesswoman. He wasn't on many people's radar going into the 1987 Derby, but he sure was coming out of it. With jockey Chris McCarron aboard, Alysheba won the Run for the Roses, then went on to victory in the Preakness. The Scharbauers’ Triple Crown hopes were dashed in the longer Belmont Stakes in New York when Bet Twice romped to a 14-length victory. Alysheba finished fourth.
It wasn't until a few days before the Derby that Missoula learned of its local connection. Pam Scharbauer was publicity shy and initially declined to talk to the Missoulian about her horse. As he catapulted into the national spotlight her story gradually came out.
Scharbauer was a 30-year-old native of Midland, from a family that was into oil, banking, real estate and horses. She'd come to Missoula in 1975 to study wildlife biology at UM, but graduated in 1979 in pre-physical therapy sciences. Even as her horse's fortunes soared that spring, Scharbauer was putting the finishing touches on a modern, mirrored-glass fitness center south of town. The Western Montana Sports Medicine and Fitness Center at the intersection of Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road is known as The Peak these days.
Alysheba, the Missoulian said, “is the son of Alydar, who became one of thoroughbred racing's most celebrated losers when he finished second behind Affirmed in all three legs of the 1978 Triple Crown.”
The Scharbauers were in the stands at Churchill Downs when McCarron guided Alysheba into the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby that May 2.
At that moment, a dream became reality, she later told sports editor Vince Devlin.
“Freeze the frame. Forget the next two minutes, the next two weeks,” Devlin wrote. “Everything in the world the Missoula woman wanted out of half ownership in Alysheba had come to pass before bells rang and the gates opened and thoroughbred fury charged in Louisville.”
Dorothy Scharbauer had a horse in the Derby 28 years after her father, Fred Turner, won the world’s most prestigious race with Tomy Lee. Clarence Scharbauer was a quarter horse man, a former vice president of the American Quarter Horse Association, but Dorothy’s dream was to recapture her father’s thoroughbred magic. They had traveled to the Keeneland yearling sale in Kentucky in 1984 and bought the horse that would become Alysheba for $500,000, a bargain given his breeding.
“My mother absolutely loves thoroughbreds,” Pam told Devlin. “I mean, they could be standing around eating garbage and she’d stand and watch them all day.”
And they were off. In the Derby McCarron kept Alysheba close until the final turn. He told reporters afterward his horse tangled twice with Bet Twice down the stretch and nearly fell when he clipped Bet Twice’s heels. But he displayed his resiliency, winning by three-quarters of a length as Missoula and presumably Midland cheered wildly.
“I didn’t want to burst into tears, but it was in my mind,” Dorothy Scharbauer said afterward.
The Preakness at Pimlico in Maryland came down to another stretch duel between Alysheba and Bet Twice. In front of a record crowd of 88,000, Missoula’s horse outbattled his rival again, this time winning by one-half length.
The Triple Crown possibility, and Missoula’s part in it, loomed three weeks later. Devlin had a heart-to-heart discussion with his superiors at the Missoulian. How about he goes to New York to cover the Belmont and while he’s there sits down with former Grizzly basketball great Micheal Ray Richardson, now an NBA All-Star with the New York Knicks?
“The boss called it the moment he signed the travel voucher,” Devlin wrote after the fact. “We go, he’ll lose. We don’t go, we’ll miss something big.
“One more thing to blame on the newspaper.”
And he was off.
No 3-year-old in the land could have caught Bet Twice that day. The Derby and Preakness runner-up crushed the field by 14 lengths. Alysheba missed third place by a stride, costing the Scharbauers a share of a $1 million Triple Crown bonus.
Pam Scharbauer was asked when she knew her horse wasn’t going to win.
“At the fourth pole,” she told Devlin. “I turned to Mom and said, ‘He isn’t going to make it.’”
“I’m disappointed he didn’t win,” Scharbauer added, “because I really believe he is championship material, and I’m sorry he didn’t prove it today. But I’m not disappointed in him at all. It’s been a great experience.”
Devlin became the first and, so far, only Missoulian representative to cover a Triple Crown race. He, too, was philosophical about the Alysheba/Scharbauer saga.
“It all came to an end here at the Belmont which, like many race tracks, serves as a bizarre drawing card for both ends of society,” he wrote. “A wino sipping from a paper bag was spotted standing in line behind the governor of Kentucky. Some folks arrived in Pintos spewing smoke. Others stepped out of helicopters in the infield.
“And Alysheba? He arrived in style and he’ll leave that way too, and we thank him for taking us on an interesting ride into the summer.”
Style indeed. It’s hard to believe these days but Alysheba raced four more times in 1987 and won seven of nine races in ’88. Ferdinand, the 1986 Derby winner, edged him by a nose in the Breeders Cup Classic in November ’87 and earned Horse of the Year honors. But a year later Alysheba capped a Hall of Fame career with a Breeder’s Cup victory that helped net him 1988 Horse of the Year honors.
A week after he was retired as history’s richest race horse, with some $6.7 million in earnings. Alysheba spent nine years in the royal stables of King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia before he was returned to the United States. In March 2009, at age 25, he was euthanized after a fall at the Kentucky Horse Park. He lies buried in the park’s Hall of Champions, across from the grave of the legendary John Henry.
Dorothy Scharbauer had passed away four years earlier at 73. Clarence died five years later at age 88.
Pam Scharbauer apparently stayed true to her vow that Alysheba would be her last race horse. She sold the Missoula fitness center in 1995 to two other UM alums, Bert Moran and Jack Tawney, who renamed it the Montana Athletic Club-Missoula. Then she disappeared from Missoulian pages, into the anonymity she so desired.
