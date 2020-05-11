Missoula's Derby horse gave us an exciting month in '87

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alysheba never set a hoof inside Montana, but for a few heady weeks in the spring of 1987 the 3-year-old bay was Missoula’s horse.

In normal times a certain segment of the population would be beset by Triple Crown fever right now. The second leg of thoroughbred racing's crown jewel, the Preakness Stakes, would be coming up on Saturday with all the usual speculation about whether the winner of the Kentucky Derby on May 2 could do it again. In the face of the coronavirus crisis, neither race will take place as scheduled.

NBC Sports aired a virtual Derby on Derby Day, matching all 13 Triple Crown winners from Sir Barton in 1919 to Justify in 2018. Secretariat (1973) edged Citation (1948), who nosed out Seattle Slew (1977). Most agreed that was how it should be.

Alysheba wasn't there, virtually or otherwise. The gifted if problematic colt was owned by Dorothy Scharbauer of Midland, Texas, and her daughter Pam, a University of Montana graduate and Missoula businesswoman. He wasn't on many people's radar going into the 1987 Derby, but he sure was coming out of it. With jockey Chris McCarron aboard, Alysheba won the Run for the Roses, then went on to victory in the Preakness. The Scharbauers’ Triple Crown hopes were dashed in the longer Belmont Stakes in New York when Bet Twice romped to a 14-length victory. Alysheba finished fourth.