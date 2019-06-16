Maged Nosshi wiped sweat out of his eyes with his red shirt as he came off the soccer field. He just finished one of several matches for the day, playing against and alongside natives of Iraq, Eritrea, The Democratic Republic of Congo and Missoula. His first game against a team in green shirts hadn’t gone well.
“I’m a newbie here. But my teammates are pretty forgiving,” said Nosshi, a Missoulian who played goalie.
Nosshi and 80 other players competed all afternoon Sunday as part of the 2019 World Refugee Day Community Celebration and Soccer Tournament at Fort Missoula. Soft Landing Missoula has hosted the tournament in recognition of World Refugee Day for the past three years.
Working in partnership with the International Rescue Committee, Soft Landing Missoula has helped to resettle more than 45 families from countries ravaged by war, poverty and environmental disasters. The soccer tournament began as both a fundraiser, with players paying $45 to register, and as a way to ease past the cultural and language barriers between resettled refugees and local Missoulians for a day.
“One of the first things that families want to do, once they’ve gotten settled into their new home, is play a game of soccer,” Soft Landing Missoula program director Molly Cottrell said. “When it came to putting this together the first year, we saw that there were a lot of runs here in Missoula, but not a lot of soccer games.”
A love for soccer, said Cottrell, is one of the three common denominators among the players Sunday, with the other two being a love for food and music. At the end of the soccer tournament, the Congolese Choir gave a performance while attendees ate a free dinner of American barbecue and traditional dishes prepared by refugee families.
Unlike last year, when rain poured down on the field for the entire day and forced some volunteers to make trips to Goodwill for extra blankets, the weather stayed cloudless and at an ideal 75 degrees. About 30 refugees joined their teammates on the field.
“We mix up the teams completely randomly, so the players start off as strangers. But by the end of the day, they’re putting arms around their shoulders and high-fiving,” Cottrell said.
Chris Citowicki, the head coach for the Univeristy of Montana’s soccer program, spoke to the collection of volunteers, players and their families before the start of the tournament. Born in Poland in the 1980s, Citowicki fled his home country with his mother and brother as a refugee. Aside from the pain of having to leave home behind, he said the hardest part of being a refugee is not feeling welcome.
“That’s why I’m grateful for events like this, and I can’t wait to bring my kids here next year,” he said.
For the fiscal year of 2018, the Trump administration set the ceiling on the number of refugees admitted into the United States at 45,000. For 2019, that number dropped to 30,000.
Because less than 1% percent of those with a refugee status receive the chance to resettle in the United States, Soft Landing Missoula executive director Mary Poole said she and the rest of the members of the non-profit organization hope to be able to add to Missoula’s history of welcoming refugees.
“All refugees by definition are fleeing for their lives and have had to leave a lot behind. But we want to make this not just a safe and welcoming home for them, but also a place where people can thrive and have a social life and integrate,” she said.
The first major resettlement of refugees for both western Montana and Missoula started in 1979, when the city took in 179 Hmong from refugee camps in Thailand. After that, Montana remained one of two states without any resettlement program. Then, in 2016, the International Rescue Committee opened its office in Missoula and has resettled an average of 100 refugees a year. The agency, one of nine contracted by the Department of State to resettle refugees in the United States, was assisted by volunteers from Soft Landing Missoula during its opening. Their partnership has persisted since.
Muhammad Al Youdawee, a resident of Missoula for the past two years, competed in the tournament for the first time Sunday. He worked for five years as an interpreter for the U.S. Army before coming to Montana, suffering a chest wound from a mortar round.
“Myself and my family thank Missoula and Soft Landing,” said the Iraqi native, whose wife and two children came to watch him play. “It’s been great living here. Except for the winter.”
Jeremy Roberts, the owner of a local production company, was one of Al Youdawee’s teammates. He said he was on the field Sunday first, because he loves the sport, and second, because he wants to be a part of Missoula’s tradition of embracing refugees.
“One person can’t do a whole lot to bring about change on a global scale,” said Roberts, whose company also helped sponsor the event.
“But something I can do is sponsor events like these, and I can play,” he said.