UM police: two Missoula burglaries attempted

University of Montana police alerted campus to two attempted burglaries this week, with residents in UM housing reporting men trying to open locked doors to their homes.
According to a campus wide email, both reports came from apartments near Cinnabar Drive, with the first occurring Wednesday evening and the second around the same time Friday.
Two men tried to open a locked door to an apartment Wednesday while a third waited in a car, UM said. When residents could not recognize the men, who they said appeared to be in their “early twenties and wearing hooded sweatshirts,” they called 911. Although police were unable to locate the suspects, residents described their vehicle as a gold 2004 Chevy sedan.
The email states that Friday at around 7:30 another resident reported an unknown man trying to knock on the door to their apartment. He was the only one seen at the time, and was described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 150-170 lbs.
When residents did not recognize the man, they called police. Video footage attached to the alert showed a man in a baseball cap, with a goatee.
“Please keep the doors of your homes locked and verify who is at your door before answering it. We also recommend keeping your vehicles locked and do not leave anything of value in them,” the email said.
Friday’s announcement follows a spike in car break-ins on campus and throughout Missoula. According to the university’s daily crime log, UM Police Department received 10 reports in the past 10 days of thefts from vehicles left unlocked on campus.
Anyone with information regarding the people or vehicle described in the reports can contact the UM police emergency line at 243-4000 or non-emergency line at 243-6131.