UM police: two Missoula burglaries attempted

University of Montana police alerted campus to two attempted burglaries this week, with residents in UM housing reporting men trying to open locked doors to their homes.

According to a campus wide email, both reports came from apartments near Cinnabar Drive, with the first occurring Wednesday evening and the second around the same time Friday.

Two men tried to open a locked door to an apartment Wednesday while a third waited in a car, UM said. When residents could not recognize the men, who they said appeared to be in their “early twenties and wearing hooded sweatshirts,” they called 911. Although police were unable to locate the suspects, residents described their vehicle as a gold 2004 Chevy sedan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The email states that Friday at around 7:30 another resident reported an unknown man trying to knock on the door to their apartment. He was the only one seen at the time, and was described as 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 150-170 lbs.

When residents did not recognize the man, they called police. Video footage attached to the alert showed a man in a baseball cap, with a goatee.