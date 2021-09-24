Missoulian editorial: Montana National Guard steps up again

Soft Landing got close to $10,000 from 118 donors in 32 states, as well as one donation from Great Britain, according to Executive Director Mary Poole. Another $4,000 has since been raised from local donors.

“Not only did we feel (Rosendale’s comments) were distressing, but a lot of people felt that way,” Poole said.

We feel that way too. Tens of thousands of Afghans aided the U.S. military during our 20-year occupation of that country, and we have an obligation to make sure those people aren’t simply abandoned to Taliban reprisals. We have far more to fear from domestic terrorism than from refugees seeking a better life in America.

We applaud the generosity of those people who apparently believe in the motto of the Statue of Liberty — “Give us your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

***

A mixed bag of huckleberries and chokecherries to the news that the bodies of Jennifer Coleman, a missing hiker in Glacier National Park, and Gabby Petito, a van camper on a cross-country trip to Wyoming, have been found.

We are grateful, of course, that massive search efforts were successful and that their families have some semblance of closure.