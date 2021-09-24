Missoulian editorial: Montana National Guard steps up again

Bottomless field rations of huckleberries to the selfless men and women of the Montana National Guard, who time and again offer their service in the state’s hour of need.
Over the past week, at least 107 Guard personnel were deployed to hospitals around the state facing capacity and staffing issues to provide non-medical support in emergency rooms and other medical situations, such as COVID-19 testing.
The Missoula County Office of Emergency Management asked for 24 to work under the direction of an incident management team, which is being fielded out of the emergency operation center.
Case growth fueled by those who are unvaccinated is driving dramatic increases in demand, leading at least one hospital to ration care and others to consider it. One hospital in Helena had to deploy a refrigerated morgue truck because its morgue was full. The state reported adding 1,326 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
This follows a busy wildland fire season, in which roughly 400 Guard members served on fire duty and another 200 trained for their red cards — an interagency certification to join firefighting efforts.
Between the fire season, the COVID-19 crisis and the ongoing delta surge, the Guard has stepped up to challenges like few years in recent memory, said Major Rob Allison, the Guard’s public information officer.
A contingent of 150 Montana Guard soldiers was sent to Washington, D.C., earlier this year to help secure the inauguration of President Joe Biden following the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
“On behalf of a grateful state, I thank the men and women of the Montana National Guard who are stepping up within their communities to serve their neighbors,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a news release this week about the hospital deployments.
We concur wholeheartedly.
***
Grateful huckleberries to the flood of donations coming in to two local organizations that are working to aid the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Montana.
Soft Landing Missoula, a nonprofit that has worked with the International Rescue Committee to help refugees adapt to resettlement, reported getting donations from all over the country after U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, tweeted that he strongly opposes taking in Afghan nationals and “flooding our communities with unvetted refugees.”
Soft Landing got close to $10,000 from 118 donors in 32 states, as well as one donation from Great Britain, according to Executive Director Mary Poole. Another $4,000 has since been raised from local donors.
“Not only did we feel (Rosendale’s comments) were distressing, but a lot of people felt that way,” Poole said.
We feel that way too. Tens of thousands of Afghans aided the U.S. military during our 20-year occupation of that country, and we have an obligation to make sure those people aren’t simply abandoned to Taliban reprisals. We have far more to fear from domestic terrorism than from refugees seeking a better life in America.
We applaud the generosity of those people who apparently believe in the motto of the Statue of Liberty — “Give us your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”
***
A mixed bag of huckleberries and chokecherries to the news that the bodies of Jennifer Coleman, a missing hiker in Glacier National Park, and Gabby Petito, a van camper on a cross-country trip to Wyoming, have been found.
We are grateful, of course, that massive search efforts were successful and that their families have some semblance of closure.
What is troubling is the disparity in the frantic searches for those women — white, attractive and young — and the yawning lack of concern for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons.
For example, the Washington Post reported that between 2011 and 2020, at least 710 Indigenous people went missing in Wyoming, the same state where Petito, who is white, was lost and found within a matter of days.
A national discussion has emerged over this issue in recent days. We welcome that conversation. It is long past time that racial disparities in missing person responses are corrected.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.