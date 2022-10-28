 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monical Tranel will be a positive, productive advocate

This November I am voting for a change, a “positive change” on who to send to the U.S. House as our representative — Monica Tranel. Monica will bring a new face to the House and a fresh perspective as our representative plus she lives and works (all year) in Montana. I believe she will be a positive, productive advocate for us. Some of the issues she has stated she would like to address (issues on things happening in Montana): inflation; affordable housing; women’s rights; affordability of prescription drugs; consumer, family and worker rights; child tax credits; clean energy and many, many more. I believe her focus and devotion on becoming an Olympic rower will serve her well as a legislator-low-glory and a high-output workhorse. The idea of sending someone who would give us the “same old, same old rhetoric plus questionable ethics” doesn’t work for me-i.e. candidate Zinke. We need to give up the messages of distrust, fear, hate, lies and disinformation or conspiracy theories! They aren’t productive for us citizens or the nation-it’s time to move on and vote folks into office who really want to legislate and work for the citizens of Montana-join me in voting for Monica Tranel!

Linda Edwards,

Polson

