Montana adds COVID-19 case, total at 46

Montana added an additional known case of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, bringing the state's total number of cases to 46.
The new case is in Butte-Silver Bow County, that county's third, and is a man in his 60s, according to the county health officer.
Gallatin County, which on Sunday said it had evidence of community spread of the coronavirus, has the most cases in the state, at 16.
Community spread means people who contracted the virus had no known contact with other sick people or close contacts of sick people.
Before Sunday, health officers around the state had mostly reported that people who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, had traveled outside of Montana domestically or internationally, or attended the university system's Board of Regents meeting in Dillon on March 5, which is related to at least three confirmed cases.
Yellowstone County has seven cases, Missoula has six, Flathead four, Cascade and Lewis and Clark each have three, and Madison, Ravalli, Broadwater and Roosevelt each have one.
Late Monday, Kalispell Regional Healthcare sent out a press release saying one of the positive tests reported for Flathead County on Monday evening was for one of their employees. It's their second employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital said that person traveled out of the state March 12-16. She returned to work March 17 and had no symptoms, but was screened March 18 and had minor symptoms including "a slight runny nose and occasional cough."
The following day there was no change in symptoms and the woman worked a full shift.
She was off March 20 and had no change in symptoms. On March 21, she was contacted by the friend she stayed with during her out-of-state travel and was informed her friend had been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case and the friend was having symptoms.
The friend suggested the hospital employee be tested for COVID-19, and that test happened while the employee was at work.
The test was reported back as positive to the hospital on Monday, March 23.
That employee is now at home in isolation.
"The appropriate detailed surveillance, interventions and containment strategies are under way and as before all the appropriate steps will be taken," the hospital said in the press release. "As a reminder and as a part of our investigation, anyone who meets the surveillance criteria for contact with this employee will be notified, sent home for quarantine and tested should symptoms arise."
The hospital said all employees who were tested last week, after the first employee had a positive test, have had negative results and people who are in a 14-day quarantine have no symptoms.
In Yellowstone County, two health care workers also tested positive for the virus after attending the March 5 Board of Regents meeting.
Montana's federal delegation and attorney general also reported President Trump announced the state will get an extension for when people will need REAL ID-compliant drivers licenses to be able to board airplanes or access federal facilities like federal agency office buildings, federal courthouses, military bases and nuclear power plants. The deadline had been Oct. 1, and the new deadline will be announced in the future.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also announced Monday that the state's 14 community health centers will receive $810,430 to address screening and testing needs, get medical supplies and increase tele-medicine capacity. Last week both the state and federal government, as well as private insurance companies, took actions to increase access to tele-medice options to ease access to care for people while keeping people who may spread the virus out of health care facilities. A list of funding by facility is attached to this story.
