Montana businesses receive $1.7B from federal rescue package

Montana State Senator Llew Jones, R-Conrad, is a minority owner of Frontline Ag Solutions LLC, an agricultural equipment dealership that received a loan between $2 million and $5 million.

Jones estimated the business has 250 employees, all of whom kept their jobs as the pandemic brought the agricultural industry in the state to a halt. He said that stopping short of applying for the loan because of his political role would be unfair to his partners and employees.

"For me to suggest that all of my partners and all of my employees should be specially punished because I choose to serve in the legislature would have been very egregious on my part," he said.

The public may never know the identity of more than 80% of the nearly 5 million beneficiaries to date nationwide because the administration has refused to release details on loans under $150,000. That secrecy spurred a lawsuit by news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Still, the release of the data is the most complete look at the program's recipients so far, including 2,196 Montana businesses that received loans greater than $150,000.

Under the Paycheck Protection Program, Congress created $659 billion in low-interest loans that will be forgiven if employers use the money on payroll, rent and similar expenses. With about $130 billion unclaimed as the application deadline closed June 30, Congress extended the program until Aug. 8.

