Montana Junior Duck Stamp 2020 call for entries

Student artists, art educators and mentors — The 2020 Montana Junior Duck Stamp Contest is receiving entries until March 15. Entries can be mailed or hand delivered to Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge at 4567 Wildfowl Lane, Stevensville, MT 59870 (406-777-5552). The art image should be of a live, native North American waterfowl species that measures 9” x 12” in a horizontal layout. Artwork can be drawn using ink, paint, pastel, crayon, or pencil. Entries should not be matted, drawn with a border, signed, initialed or lettered, computer-generated, photographs, or copies or tracings of published art. Entries placing first through honorable mention will be publicly acknowledged and feted at the Montana Junior Duck Stamp Award Ceremony on May 16th, at Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge.