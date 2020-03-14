'Montana’s so beautiful, let’s not ruin it': Missoulians demand action on climate change.

Earlier this month, about 50 activists gathered in Caras Park to build a pipeline.
“TransCanada builds with impunity wherever they build, and we’re going to build a pipeline right through a public park,” Josh Decker told the demonstrators. A group in construction garb started fitting together plastic pipe segments, building a line over the park’s hill and pointing its mouth toward the Clark Fork River. Once they were done, dozens more black-clad protesters sprawled on the grass to represent a spill.
On the park’s bathroom building, they hung a banner labeling it a “MAN CAMP,” a name for the construction-worker housing complexes for the hundreds of workers in the oil patch. And on the Higgins Avenue Bridge, they spelled out, in bedsheet-size banners, “KEYSTONE XL KILLS.”
Fossil-fuel use is driving up temperatures in Montana and around the world. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has determined that, to keep global warming to the relatively low-damage level of 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, humanity must get its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050. And over the past two years a worldwide movement, led by young people, has risen up to reach that goal.
Their most visible tactic has been protest: Following the lead of 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, activists here and elsewhere have joined “Fridays for future” strikes and demonstrations. Friday one week ago, about 40 demonstrators lined the 1800 block of South Russell Street between two local targets of their ire: Wells Fargo bank, a creditor to the Keystone XL pipeline’s builder, and NorthWestern Energy.
“We’ve been protesting at NorthWestern since the last week of January,” said Winona Bateman, founder of Families for a Livable Climate, as she unloaded banners from her minivan. The number of attendees varies by week. “We’ve had as few as 15 and as many as 40.”
Although NorthWestern’s efforts to increase use of coal and natural gas for electricity generation have rankled climate activists, company spokesperson Jo Dee Black said in an email the company has made forays into renewables.
“NorthWestern Energy always participates in productive, constructive opportunities for dialogue,” she wrote. “The company’s Sustainability Manager is working with Missoula County and the City of Missoula on the community’s clean energy goals, along with other communities in the state. NorthWestern Energy is participating on the Montana Climate Solutions Council. NorthWestern Energy has a long history of and is currently facilitating stakeholder groups for issues such as energy efficiency and a green tariff.”
NorthWestern noted more than 60% of its portfolio comes from renewable and carbon-free sources including hydro, wind and solar — compared to some 28% renewable sources for the overall U.S. electric power industry.
That’s not enough for the demonstrators demanding the company switch to 100% renewable energy. “I don’t like coal. It needs to go,” said Judy Dannel at one protest. “Montana’s so beautiful. Let’s not ruin it.”
Across the street, protesters were focused on another fossil fuel: the tar-sands oil that would be carried by the Keystone XL pipeline. “Wells Fargo is one of the primary funders of the pipeline, so we’re asking them to divest,” said Carla Abrams. The 2019 Banking on Climate Change report, compiled by several advocacy groups, found that from 2016 to 2018, Wells Fargo had provided $1.058 billion in financing to major tar sands extraction and pipeline companies; the Keystone XL pipeline is currently projected to cost $8 billion.
Wells Fargo communications consultant Heather Meyer wrote in an email that “we examine a full spectrum of risks when considering whether or not to finance certain sectors, companies, or project-specific transactions. These include credit risk, market conditions, reputation risk, social and environmental considerations, and heightened political and regulatory volatility.”
She also noted the company has an "Environmental and Social Risk Management" framework as part of its due diligence in evaluating sensitive industries: “As a company, we are dedicated to supporting the responsible development of all forms of energy, including conventional, alternative, and renewables."
TC Energy, Keystone’s builder, did not respond to requests for comment, but it drew mockery at last Friday night’s mini-pipeline construction, organized by the Sunrise Movement and Local Indigenous Network Collective. Its organizers had painted the company’s logo on the side of the segments; Isaac Kantor, wearing a suit and hard hat, played the part of an oil executive shooing demonstrators out of the way.
Even though its route is on the other side of the state, Keystone XL weighs heavily on Bateman and other climate activists in Missoula. “It will speed up climate emissions,” she said the day after the demonstration. She had handed out about 50 flyers. “I said, ‘Do you know about Keystone XL in Montana?’ and half the people said, ‘I’m embarrassed to say that I don’t.’ … So we’ll keep raising awareness about that issue.”
Bateman’s group, Families for a Livable Climate, focuses on educating families on climate science and policy. That’s far from the only strategy. One of the Missoula movement’s leaders, 11-year-old Mica Kantor, is one of 16 young plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that the state of Montana’s support of fossil fuels violates their right to a healthy environment (a similar, nationwide lawsuit is grinding through the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals).
Another group, Missoula’s chapter of the Sunrise Movement, sees this year’s elections as a vital step towards enacting a Green New Deal that would decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2030.
How far can a pitch like that get in Montana?
Both Missoula and Helena have already pledged to go all-renewable by 2030. But that goal is a harder sell at higher levels of government, said Lee Banville, a political analyst at the University of Montana.
“I think environmental regulations or environmental policies in Montana have historically faced pretty profound conflict with the fact that a lot of our industries are based on natural resource extraction (like) mining (or) timber,” he said. “For a lot of people, the climate crisis is one that needs dramatic actions … (but) it’s harder here, in a state where there’s historic and current economic factors that push us to favor fossil fuels.”
Those factors have kept the state’s Democratic party to the right of the Sunrise Movement’s demands — even as its activists have confronted key party figures about climate change. On Wednesday, they built a faux Keystone XL pipeline outside a Missoula event that Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney was hosting for his gubernatorial campaign. Pressed on the topic, Cooney told the group that stances like theirs would hand the election to the Republicans.
“You’re going to elect Greg Gianforte. Good for you! Good for you! It’s your future,” Cooney is seen telling them in a video clip of the encounter, referring to Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. “It is my future that you’re ruining with that Keystone XL pipeline that you support, Mike Cooney,” a Sunrise Movement activist replied.
In a follow-up email, the Cooney campaign wrote that, “As Mike has repeatedly made clear, climate and the environment will be among his highest priorities as Governor, as will insisting that any development of the pipeline takes into account the safety of the workers who construct it, the security of the communities it passes through, and a full impact study insisting tribal sovereignty is respected and the environment is not damaged.”
“There’s a real concern among a lot of Democrats that to really embrace the environment is to make yourself too liberal for the general Montana public, so there’s oftentimes this kind of dance that they do around these issues,” UM’s Banville said. “They want to embrace these policies … but they don’t want to alienate someone who’s moderate or conservative on these issues.”
“I think right now, we’re seeing them in confrontation mode, and they’ll have to decide whether that’s working or not,” he said of Sunrise Movement, adding that “they haven’t changed policy at the statewide or federal level yet.”
After more than a year of talking to Montana families about climate change, Families for a Livable Climate’s Bateman knows the challenge it poses — and thinks it can be met.
“Everyone in Montana deserves a good future,” said Bateman, the mother of one and a freelance communications worker. “Fossil-fuel workers deserve to be helped in the transition to a green economy. We can't leave them behind, we can't leave anyone behind. … We have to do it all, and it's a big order, but we can do it.”