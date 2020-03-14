'Montana’s so beautiful, let’s not ruin it': Missoulians demand action on climate change.

“You’re going to elect Greg Gianforte. Good for you! Good for you! It’s your future,” Cooney is seen telling them in a video clip of the encounter, referring to Republican gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte. “It is my future that you’re ruining with that Keystone XL pipeline that you support, Mike Cooney,” a Sunrise Movement activist replied.

In a follow-up email, the Cooney campaign wrote that, “As Mike has repeatedly made clear, climate and the environment will be among his highest priorities as Governor, as will insisting that any development of the pipeline takes into account the safety of the workers who construct it, the security of the communities it passes through, and a full impact study insisting tribal sovereignty is respected and the environment is not damaged.”

“There’s a real concern among a lot of Democrats that to really embrace the environment is to make yourself too liberal for the general Montana public, so there’s oftentimes this kind of dance that they do around these issues,” UM’s Banville said. “They want to embrace these policies … but they don’t want to alienate someone who’s moderate or conservative on these issues.”