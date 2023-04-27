The Montana tennis teams saw their seasons come to an end Thursday with decisive losses at the Big Sky Conference tournament in Phoenix.

The women fell to Portland State, 4-1, and the men were blanked by Idaho, 4-0. The only win for the Grizzlies came at the No. 3 singles spot in the women's meet, where freshman Hailey Murphy earned a gutsy three-set decision over Nike Beukers, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The UM women finished with a record of 3-6 against Big Sky competition, with wins over Eastern Washington, Idaho and Montana State. The team was 6-13 overall in dual competition.

The UM men finished with a mark of 2-6 against league foes and 10-12 overall. Their conference wins came over Eastern Washington and Portland State. Montana State opted to not play in Big Sky meets.