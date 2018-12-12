Meeting for the first time since a federal court derailed its two biggest missions, members of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee struggled to find a new sense of direction at their winter gathering in Missoula.
It may take about two years to either draft new rules declaring the two biggest populations of grizzly bears in the continental United States ready to be removed from the Endangered Species List or to challenge the court decision that rejected the latest attempt to end their protection.
Meanwhile, the bears have their own agenda for keeping the IGBC’s federal and state wildlife and land managers busy. The committee's two-day gathering heard a lot of those concerns, but produced little direction before adjourning on Wednesday.
“Bears are squeezing out in all directions,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Wildlife Bureau Chief Ken McDonald said on Tuesday. “They’re showing up faster in places where we aren’t ready for them. We’re abandoning that model of trying to be proactive and just trying to do trauma care.”
Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states became a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act in 1975. For the past four decades, the IGBC has led the task of rebuilding those populations.
Its members agree the two biggest recovery areas, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, have reached recovery and should be relieved of federal protection. Those two areas have an estimated 750 and 1,000 grizzlies, respectively.
Two more recovery areas in Montana’s northwest Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem and Idaho’s Selkirk ecosystem have about 100 grizzlies each. And another two recovery areas in the North Cascades of Washington and the Selway-Bitterroot on the Montana-Idaho border have no resident grizzlies but lots of potential bear habitat.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delisted the Greater Yellowstone grizzlies in 2017. But U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen vacated that rule in September.
FWS grizzly recovery coordinator Hilary Cooley said the federal court rejected her agency's decision for three main reasons. It did not address how delisting grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone or Northern Continental Divide recovery areas might affect bear populations in smaller recovery zones. It didn’t explain how a new method of tracking population trends would mesh with an older system. And it didn’t have enough regulations to ensure Yellowstone bears could someday connect with the Northern Continental Divide populations or others.
The government has not decided whether to take the Yellowstone ecosystem loss to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The deadline to file an appeal comes on Dec. 21.
Losing the Yellowstone rule also caused the federal government to step back from plans to delist the NCDE grizzlies by the end of 2018, Cooley said.
Wyoming and Idaho wildlife agencies had to cancel scheduled grizzly trophy hunts after the GYE bears went back on the threatened species list. Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission on Monday approved grizzly management regulations that have no effect unless the NCDE bears become state big-game animals.
Stalling those legal matters hasn’t slowed the biological problems, however. Bitterroot Ecosystem Subcommittee chairman and Salmon-Challis National Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark got a laugh on Tuesday when he held up a photo of a single grizzly in a culvert trap and declared he’d made his population report.
But that bear, which was captured near a Stevensville golf course in October, exposed the fact the subcommittee has no procedures for handling grizzlies in a place that hasn’t had any since at least the 1950s.
After political opposition blocked a plan to reintroduce an experimental population of grizzlies in the Bitterroot in 2000, Mark said the committee has “been in custodial mode.”
“It would be very helpful for the executive committee to help us in the Bitterroot prognosticate where we go from here,” Mark said. “That would be really important right now. When a bear shows up in a place we don’t want it, what’s our protocol? We need some guidance.”
A series of similar problems followed.
Cabinet-Yaak-Selkirks grizzly recovery coordinator Wayne Kasworm detailed the problem of spending years of effort teaching people to keep human food away from grizzlies, only to have a grizzly attracted to bait legally set out by an Idaho black bear hunter not far from Post Falls.
Idaho Fish and Game representative Chip Corsi noted the grizzly attracted to the bait could have been relocated to the Bitterroots instead of the Cabinets, if the Bitterroots were prepared to receive grizzlies.
Cooley added similar situations will come up as grizzlies roam out of their NCDE and GYE recovery areas into places that might be suitable habitat but don’t have people prepared to tolerate them.
There was uncertainty if the IGBC’s Information and Education programs were finding the most effective ways to raise that public acceptance.
Sweetgrass rancher Maggie Nutter warned the IGBC that many in her community weren’t interested in tolerating grizzlies. She compared the bear outreach programs to her workshops on dealing with hoof-and-mouth disease in cattle: Getting educated about a threat was not going to make anyone like the threat, she said.
“Learning what to do if you meet a bear and how to use bear spray does not increase tolerance,” Nutter told the committee. “I think of it as forced compliance. If there wasn’t a big old fine for shooting a grizzly bear, I don’t think there would be any tolerance.”
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Martha Williams’ staff of biologists, game wardens and wildlife managers forms the front line for grizzly conflicts in the state. That especially involves the Northern Continental Divide grizzlies moving east toward Nutter’s ranchlands.
“Regardless whether the grizzlies are listed or delisted, we are really in the thick of that management,” Williams said. “The challenge for us is how do we manage bears within the state of Montana.”
But the Missoula meeting sent most participants home without solutions or directions. Matt Hogan of the FWS Denver office and the committee's executive director said the grizzlies in Northern Continental Divide and Yellowstone ecosystems are practically if not legally recovered. As a result, the members need to turn their attention to these new problems.
“As bears continue to expand their range and their population increases, that presents challenges people never anticipated,” Hogan said. “This is a good forum to bring those questions. But I don’t believe this body can say, ‘Here’s your final answer.’ The sovereign entities reserve their decision-making power.”