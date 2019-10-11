Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights,
October 8, 2019
Dear UN Office of High Commissioner of Human Rights
We are residents of the State of Montana. We urge the United Nations High Commission of Human Rights to take immediate action against the United States of America and our President Donald J. Trump’s Administration under the December 10, 1948, Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article V. This Declaration states: “No one shall be subject to torture or to cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment.”
We urge the High Commission to take this action because the policies of our government and the Trump Administration violate the rights of persons seeking asylum at our southern border. These violations cause permanent physical and emotional trauma to the individuals, families, and, most importantly, to the children who are victims of these policies. These policies are cruel, inhumane, degrading and amount to the torture of vulnerable, defenseless human beings.
Specifically, on March 7, 2017, the Trump Administration ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to remove children from their parents pursuant to a “Zero Tolerance” policy. Under this policy nearly all adults who entered this country, whether legally seeking asylum or not, were subjected to having their children forcibly removed from their custody. These children were placed in foster care, often separated from their parent(s) or relative(s) by hundreds or thousands of miles and for weeks or months at a time.
And, to make matters worse, the Department of Homeland Security wholly failed to document or identify the relationships between the separated children and their responsible adult(s)—thus making nearly impossible any later ability to reunite the separated children with their parent(s) or relative(s). As a result, and years later, literally thousands of children are still “lost” in the system.
Most inhumane and degrading, however, were—and, apparently, are—the conditions in which these separated children were held captive. Television images and the reports of eyewitnesses have confirmed that these conditions were filthy and squalid: wire cages, stuffed with all ages and genders of children, sleeping on cold concrete floors with nothing but a foil “space blanket;” children without sufficient food, medical care and basic necessities; children deprived of even a toothbrush. A January 2019 report of the United States Inspector General referred to this situation as a “ticking time-bomb” requiring “immediate attention.”
Not to put too fine a gloss on this time-bomb, one child died from this inhumane treatment in 2018 and six children, aged from two to sixteen years, have died, so far, in 2019 while interned at the US southern border.
In the spring, 2019, Federal District Judge Dana Sabraw (US Southern District of California), ordered the US Government to formulate a plan to stop the separation of children from their responsible adult(s) and to reunite such children with their parent(s), relative(s) or sponsor(s). Judge Sabraw declared that the Trump Administration is legally responsible for all children separated at the United States-Mexican border.
Notwithstanding this order, and while, to date, some families have been reunited, many children and families remain lost to each other because, as noted, the Department of Homeland Security failed to keep basic, adequate records documenting the child-adult relationships extant when the separations occurred. Basically, children and adults were degraded and treated cruelly and inhumanely—no better than fungible livestock, to be herded and separated with little or no regard for their autonomy and inviolable dignity as human beings.
Moreover, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) reports that the Trump Administration continues to separate families in defiance of a previously issued nationwide injunction. According to this report, at least 950 parent(s) and children—including babies—have been separated since this injunction was issued. As a result, the ACLU filed a lawsuit on September 20, 2019, to force the Trump Administration to discontinue separating children from their families at the southern US Border.
Sadly, the ACLU also reports that the Trump Administration continues to separate children and families under the guise of “child welfare.” The mendacity of this ruse is demonstrated, however, in the fact that the Administration’s separation policies and practices would not qualify as “child welfare” under any actual child health and safety protection program in the United States today.
Furthermore, members of the United States Congress, House of Representatives have visited the internment facilities along the southern border, have witnessed the inhumane, cruel and degrading conditions described above, and have proposed legislation to end these tortuous separations and treatment.
In like manner, Montana’s United States Senator, Jon Tester stated on August 7, 2019:
I visited the southern border, including the nation’s largest immigration processing center. I witnessed a humanitarian crisis. I’m concerned for the well-being of the unaccompanied children and families being held in unsanitary, overcrowded detention facilities. As Americans, I believe we should keep families together and provide these folks with safe and clean living conditions as they await their immigration processing.
Yet, despite these efforts, our United States Congress has not been successful reining in the Trump Administration. This Administration’s violation of the human dignity and basic civil rights of immigrants and its disregard of the lawful orders of our federal courts is emblematic of the Executive’s disdain for the rule of law. The Trump Administration must be held to account; its inhumane, cruel and degrading treatment of immigrant families must be stopped!
The United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, Article V stands as a bulwark against the Trump Administration’s inhumane, cruel and degrading treatment and internment of immigrant children and their families at the US southern border. “No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.” The Trump Administration’s policies stand in blatant violation and disregard of this Declaration and the international rule of law.
Indeed, our concern for this emergent situation is informed not only by Article V, but also by Article II, section 4 of our own Montana Constitution which guarantees the dignity of the human being as an inviolable right.
Neither Article V, nor Article II, section 4, nor the standards of any civilized nation would countenance the Trump Administration’s degrading, cruel and inhumane treatment of children and families at the United States-Mexican border.
The undersigned, and, we believe the vast majority of Americans, demand that immigrants, asylum-seekers, and especially their children, must be treated fairly, compassionately, with dignity, and pursuant to the rule of law.
Therefore, with this sense of responsibility, we respectfully urge your office to take appropriate action to enforce Declaration of Rights, Article V, against the United States and the Trump Administration.
Thank you for your consideration.
Respectfully,
Montanans for refugee Justice
Veronica Whitaker, MSW, Helena MT
Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, Montana House District 84, Helena/East Helena MT
James C. Nelson, Montana Supreme Court Justice, (Ret.), Helena MT
Chari Nelson, Helena MT
Eleanor Parker, Esq. (Ret.), Helena MT
Patricia Bik, Attorney , Helena MT
Rick Cottingham & Beth Cottingham RN, (Ret.), Helena MT
c.c. Filipe Gonzalez, United Nations Special Rapporteur,
c.c. Leah Chavla, Esq, Policy Advisor, Migrant Rights & Justice
c.c. Mark Greenberg, Migration Policy Institute
John Moffatt, Elementary School Principal, (Ret.), Missoula MT
Dave & Mary Beth Garding, Helena MT
Shannon K. Thomas, Helena MT
Ms. Karen Ulen, Helena MT
Dr. Gail Waldby, Livingston Montana
James E. Cottingham, Billings MT/Helena MT
Moffie Funk, Helena MT
Shelley Nilsson, Livingston MT
MT State Representative Mary M. Caferro, Helena MT
Mr. Donald T. Jacques, Helena MT
Patrick W. Dolan, Seattle WA/Helena MT
Zane Zell, Shelby, MT
Gloria Zell, Shelby, MT
Dr. Julia Cougill, Helena, MT
Jessica Rubino, TypeWell Interpreter, Helena MT
Marilyn Hood Dayhuff, Bozeman Montana
Yvonne Williams, Billings MT
Mr. Francis A. Kromkowski, member, Helena Service for Peace and Justice, Helena, MT
Paul S. Donaldson, MD, Helena, MT
Rebecca H. Donaldson, RN, Helena, MT
Margaret Souza, Helena MT
Ms. Clare Kearns, Helena MT
Carol Kopec, Helena, MT
Bob Levitan, LPN, (Ret.), Helena MT
Lawrence and Nancy Anderson, Great Falls MT
Larry and Callie Epstein, Essex MT
Bonnie E. Bowler, Helena MT
Dick G. Pritchard, Helena MT
Rev. Rick Hulbert, Helena MT
Rodger D. Hulbert, Helena MT
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe Retired Dean of St. Peter's Episcopal Cathedral of Helena, MT
You can add us:
Montana Women For… We are a 501(3)(c ) organization in Livingston, Montana, working on progressive issues.
Margarita McLarty, Livingston MT
Thomas M. Kloker, Helena MT
Maureen Kloker, Helena MT
Joan Bousilman, Helena MT
Mr. Arthur Howell, Helena MT
Ms. Bonnie Howell, Helena MT
Karen Lane, MEd, Helena MT
Valerie Hellermann, RN, ED, Missoula MT
Carol Jacobsen, Helena MT
Michele Herrington, Speech Pathologist, Helena MT/ Heart Butte MT
Bill & Beckie Squires, Helena MT
Charles Briggs, Helena MT
Montana State Representative Jessica L. Karjala, Billings MT
Rep. Kim Abbott, Montana House District 83, Helena MT
Tom Laceky, Helena MT
Carolyn Laceky, Helena MT
Chris Christianson, Helena MT
Susan Capdeville, Helena MT
Susan Steffens, Helena MT
Joseph G. Steffens, III, MD (Ret.), Helena MT
Patrick Whitaker, Helena MT
Robert H. Sprute, Helena MT
Rep. Andrea Olsen, Montana House District 100, Missoula MT
Gretchen Rooney, Helena Montana
Suzanne Tarpey, Montana Progressive Democrats Executive Board
Deana DeWire, Montana Progressive Democrats Executive Board
Pete Talbot, Montana Progressive Democrats Executive Board
Mary Borchard, Montana Progressive Democrats Executive Board
Linda Gillison, Montana Progressive Democrats Executive Board
Rita Jankowski-Bradley, Community Action for Justice in the Americas, Asia & Africa
Judy Harris, Helena MT
Tim Harris, Helena MT
Linda Beischel, advocate for maternal/ child public health, Helena MT
Sen. Dick Barrett, Montana Senate District 45, Missoula MT
Rep. Connie Keogh, Montana House District 91, Missoula MT
Dr Shani Henry,Veterinarian and non-profit employee, Clancy MT.
Nancy Matheson, Montana activist
Mayor Wilmot J. Collins, City of Helena, Montana
Karrie Fairbrother, concerned citizen, Helena MT
Mary Poole, Executive Director, Soft Landing, Missoula, Montana
Kim Destiche, Clancy, Montana, human
Rep. Tom Winter, Montana House District 96, Missoula County
Rep. Marilyn Marler, Montana House District 90, Missoula
Nancy J. Nichols, Helena MT
Cathy Warner, Virginia resident
Karen J. Cooper, Helena, Montana
Kay McOmber, Helena MT
Jan Horan (Ret.) teacher, Helena MT
Tim Horan (Ret.) public health, Helena MT
Gus Byrom, Helena MT
Lynn Bolin (Ret.) Nurse, Helena MT
Nicky Twitchell, Helena MT
Catherine Knight, Public School Teacher, Helena MT
Scott Patterson, Global Citizen, Helena MT
Janice Frisch, Helena MT
Judy Fjell, Helena MT
Mackenzie Jones, Helena MT
Cheryl McKinty, Helena MT
Mary DuVernay, Helena MT
Rebecca Skeldon, Helena MT
Nancy Perry, Helena MT
Melissa Smith, Helena MT
Deborah Tomas, Charlo MT
Diane Magone, MSW (retired), Superior, MT
Sen. Christine Kaufmann, former Montana state legislator, Helena MT
Pat Kemp, Montana activist, Helena MT
Rep. Laurie Bishop, Montana House District 60, Livingston MT
Mary Catherine Dunphy, Miles City MT
Dennis Petrak, Black Eagle, Montana
James A. Regnier, Montana Supreme Court Justice (Ret.), Helena MT
Linda Regnier, Helena MT
Sharon Patton-Griffin, Great Falls MT
Kelly Parsley, MA MPH, Helena MT
Anna Donch, Bozeman MT
Elinor Edmunds Miller
Co-founder, Friends of Aschiana for Aschiana Center, Kabul, Afghanistan
Diana Taylor Norton, Helena MT
Gretchen Grayum, Garden Designer, Helena, MT
Cathy Reich, Superior MT
John Hart, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Christian Ethics, Boston University School of Theology
Member of the Delegation of the International Indian Treaty Council to the United Nations International Human Rights Commission, Geneva, 1987, 1990, Helena MT
Nancy Bleck, Helena MT
Nicole Scarberry, 5th Grade Teacher, Butte MT
Suzanne Mannix, Helena MT
Rita Charles, White Sulfur Springs MT
Krys Holmes, East Helena
Eric Stimson, Helena MT
Cass Mitchell, Helena MT, concerned artist
Sarah Lawlor, Public Relations Director Carroll College, Helena MT
Tess Lawlor, High School Student, Helena MT
Ellen Busch, Retired former World & Montana Educator, Helena MT
Margaret Benes, Retired teacher, Helena MT
Linda Fauhl, Massage Therapist, Helena MT
Catherine Morris, artist, Jefferson City MT
Lily Schroeder, Helena MT
B. Allan Davis, Helena MT
Judy Paten, Helena MT
David Paten, Helena MT
Judith G Paten, Helena MT
Adelle Terry, Helena MT
Jeremy Terry, Helena MT
JoAnn Hanson, Helena MT
Hugh Zackheim, Helena MT
Geziza K. Eller, Helena MT
Norm Rostocki, Helena MT
Lynda Saul, Helena MT
Colleen Campbell, Helena MT
Bret Charlton, Helena MT
Linda Gryczan, Helena MT
Carolee Pollock, Helena MT
Paul Jacquay, Helena MT
Ken & Karen McLean, Helena MT
Richard Weaver, Helena MT