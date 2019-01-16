A woman reported spotting a mountain lion on the eastern edge of Hamilton late Tuesday.
Hamilton Police Lieutenant Steve Snavely said the woman said she saw the lion in an open field headed toward the Daly Mansion.
The sheriff's office reported the sighting was near the intersection of Stonegate Drive and Pintail Loop just off Fairgrounds Road at about 11:17 p.m. The report said it was in a high-traffic area with a nearby school bus stop.
A Hamilton police officer was sent to the scene, but was not able to confirm the sighting. No tracks were found.
“We don’t get many reports of mountain lions in town,” Snavely said. “Every couple of years, we get a report.”
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Vivica Crowser said the woman also spoke to a game warden Wednesday morning.
“She said that she went outside to let her dog out and noticed that her dog went on alert,” Crowser said. “That heightened her interest. She said she then saw the mountain lion in the field behind her home.”
Considering the fact the field is used by deer and geese, the woman said it made sense that mountain lion might be there too.
“She just wanted to let us know about it,” Crowser said. “We’re not out there trying to confirm it. That’s something we wouldn’t do on a first sighting.”
Acting Hamilton School Superintendent Eric Larson said the school district is monitoring the situation, but hasn’t posted a general warning to parents since the initial report indicated the animal appeared to be heading away from town.
This is the second report in a week of a mountain lion being near a community in Ravalli County.
Last week, three mountain lions were reported in the Tie Chute Road area west of Florence near a school bus stop.
Crowser said there have not been any more sightings near Florence since last week.