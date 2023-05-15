Spies in Disguise(2019, Children) Will Smith, Tom HollandFXM, 5 p.m.
Sister With a Secret(2022, Suspense) Kelly Sullivan, Mark FamigliettiLMN, 7 p.m.
Big Daddy(1999, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams Freeform,7:30 p.m.
Robin Hood(2018, Action) Taron Egerton, Jamie FoxxSYFY, 7:30 p.m.
Despicable Me(2010, Children) Steve Carell, Jason SegelNick, 8 p.m.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle(2017, Action) Colin Firth, Julianne MooreFX, 8 p.m.
A Time to Kill(1996, Drama) Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. JacksonPOP, 9 p.m.
Ghostbusters(1984, Comedy) Bill Murray, Dan AykroydAMC, 9 p.m.
Cinderella (2015, Children) Cate Blanchett, Lily JamesDisney, 9:30 p.m.
The Proposal(2009, Romance-comedy) Sandra Bullock, Ryan ReynoldsFreeform, 9:30 p.m.
Troy(2004, Adventure) Brad Pitt, Eric BanaSYFY, 10 p.m.
Rampage(2018, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Naomie HarrisTNT, 10:30 p.m.
I, Robot(2004, Science fiction) Will Smith, Bridget MoynahanFX, 11p.m.