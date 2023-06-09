Rocky Balboa(2006, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young BBC America, 7 p.m.
Last Holiday(2006, Comedy) Queen Latifah, Gerard Depardieu VH1, 7:30 p.m.
The Bourne Supremacy(2004, Action) Matt Damon, Franka Potente Bravo, 8 p.m.
Con Air(1997, Action) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack FXM, 8 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix(2007, Fantasy) Daniel Radcliff e, Rupert Grint E!, 9 p.m.
Interstellar(2014, Science fiction) Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway FX, 9 p.m.
Mamma Mia!(2008, Musical comedy) Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan CMT, 9 p.m.
Trophy Wife(2022, Crime drama) Erica Peeples, Sean Patrick Thomas BET, 10 p.m.
Husband, Wife and Their Lover(2022, Suspense) Nikki Leigh, Katie Monds LMN, 11 p.m.
Burlesque(2010, Drama) Christina Aguilera CMT, 11:30 p.m.
Mad Max: Fury Road(2015, Action) Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron Paramount, 11:30 p.m.