Stand and Deliver(1988, Drama) Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond PhillipsTCM, 6 p.m.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters(2019, Science fiction) Kyle Chandler, Vera FarmigaTBS, 7 p.m.
Aqua man(2018, Action) Jason Momoa, Amber HeardTNT, 8 p.m.
Deep Impact(1998, Action) Robert Duvall, Tea LeoniCMT, 8 p.m.
Twister(1996, Action) Helen Hunt, Bill PaxtonAMC, 8 p.m.
Lilo & Stitch(2002, Children) Daveigh Chase, Chris SandersDisney, 9 p.m.
Mulan(2020, Adventure) Liu Yifei, Donnie YenFX, 9 p.m.
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection(2012, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Eugene LevyBET, 9 p.m.
Straight Outta Compton(2015, Biography) O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey HawkinsVH1, 10 p.m.
Jumanji(1995, Children) Robin Williams, Bonnie HuntAMC, 10:30 p.m.
Top Gun(1986, Action) Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillisCMT, 11 p.m.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix(2019, Action) James McAvoy, Michael FassbenderFX, 11:30 p.m.