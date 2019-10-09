Explore the West by enjoying art created in oil, bronze, pastel, watercolor and acrylic at the Montana Professional Artists Association’s invitational fall show Oct. 11-13, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula.
Camp Mak-A-Dream will be the beneficiary of the weekend event with many opportunities to contribute.
Each artist will have a designated painting in their booth with a tab on it that says, “I support Camp Mak-A-Dream.”
“If someone buys that piece, a portion of that sale goes to Camp Mak-A-Dream,” said artist Michele Kapor. “It’s like a little treasure hunt and you have to go from booth to booth to see which piece is supporting Camp Mak-A-Dream. I think that will be fun, and something we’ve never done before.”
This is the first year of the partnership with Camp Mak-A-Dream and the MPAA.
“Most people are familiar with the camp that is a good match for us,” Kapor said. “They do a lot of art projects at their camp and many of our artists have helped out.”
Camp Mak-A-Dream provides medically supervised, cost-free Montana experiences for individuals and families affected by cancer.
“They like to say, ‘Camp Mak-A-Dream is more than a retreat. It is an integral part of therapy — it inspires will, provides hope and give campers a network of support of all ages and their families,’” Kapor said of the 87-acre camp in Gold Creek.
On Friday, the MPAA's invitational fall show begins with a reception and an opportunity to meet the artists, preview the art and socialize with the no-host bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres, 6-10 p.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the show is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with art and scheduled demonstrations. The demonstrations will be by artist Mary Ann Cherry on pastels (10 a.m.), Cynthie Fisher on scratchboard with audience participation (1 p.m.), Marcia Ballowe, oil painting (3 p.m.) and K.J. Kahnle with gunpowder painting and audience participation outside the front entrance to the convention center (4 p.m.).
Both Friday and Saturday nights there will be a silent auction that concludes at the end of each evening with a 100% benefit to Camp Mak-A-Dream.
“There will be quite a variety of work, original art and generous donations from the communities of Hamilton and Missoula,” Kapor said. “There are floral baskets, coupons for restaurant meals, knitting, quilts and all kinds of stuff.”
On Sunday, Oct. 13, the show and sale is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with to scheduled demonstrations by Norma Pfaff, oil painting (10 a.m.), and Steve Wilson, oil painting (1 p.m.).
The MPAA will be featuring the work of several new artists including Roberta Burrus, watercolor and oil painter from Corvallis, Kristi Green from Stevensville and Lisa Lewis from Hamilton.
Attend the MPAA’s Invitational with free admission this weekend, Oct. 11-13, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3720 N. Reserve St., Missoula.