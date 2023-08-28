The Missoula Redevelopment Agency's board on Thursday discussed ways to use Tax Increment Financing to actually build workforce housing in Missoula instead of just supporting infrastructure improvements for those projects.

The MRA's staff have come up with a broad set of policy recommendations, and the board discussed the document during a presentation.

"We see this as a big benefit and a tool to meet our broader housing policy goals in the city," said Emily Harris-Shears, the city's housing policy specialist. The move comes in the midst of a persistent affordable housing crisis in Missoula, where housing prices have escalated far beyond wages for years. The agency's goal is to offer incentives to developers who build housing for certain income levels.

If the board approves the new recommended guidelines, among other provisions, they would stipulate that developers asking for TIF assistance must either build workforce housing in their project or contribute a portion of the TIF award to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Some types of projects, including projects for nonprofits or requests for less than $100,000, would be exempt.

In Missoula's Urban Renewal Districts, developers are eligible for Tax Increment Financing to help pay for some of the costs of improvements to a blighted area that benefit the public. The TIF is usually paid back through the increased property taxes the site generates after it is redeveloped.

"The Missoula Redevelopment Agency plans to implement its workforce housing program goals by partnering with developers to acquire, construct, and improve income-qualified workforce housing," explained MRA deputy director Annie Gorski.

Since it was formed in 1978, the MRA has dedicated more than $17 million worth of TIF funds to public infrastructure that has supported construction of an estimated 2,469 new housing units that are completed, under construction or planned. About half of those units have a deed or use restriction requiring them to remain affordable.

But the TIF has been used for things like sewer and water connections, sidewalks, street lighting, utility work, site demolition, abatement of hazardous materials and other related work. This new provision would allow TIF funds to go directly to the brick-and-mortar of workforce housing.

In 2021, the state statute that dictates how Tax Increment Financing can be used was changed to include "workforce housing" in the definition of infrastructure. And during the last legislative session, the state passed a bill to define the income range of 60%140% of Area Median Income as the range to qualify for workforce housing. That would mean a family of four in 2023 in Missoula County would be making between $51,840 and $120,960.

"There is limited public funding in Montana to encourage construction and/or preservation of housing at the lower end of this income range, but none available to build rental housing at the middle and upper end of this range and none to build for sale housing at the upper end of this range," Gorski said.

The new pilot guidelines will be presented at a future to the City Council. The pilot program would last for a year or so, depending on the number of projects that apply for funding.

"The proposed workforce housing guidelines require that housing constructed with TIF remain affordable for 30 years for rental projects and 75 years for sale projects not in a Community Land Trust," Gorski said. "Long-term affordability will be guaranteed through a deed restriction, use restriction, Community Land Trust, or other acceptable mechanism."

Board member Tasha Jones said she felt like the period of affordability should be more of a recommendation rather than set in stone so as to avoid a situation where a developer walks away from a project because it doesn't pencil out.

Board member Ruth Reineking advocated for keeping the period of affordability for the term of the pilot project. Then, if it appears to be a problem after a year, the board could change it, she said.

Board member Karl Englund noted that Missoula desperately needs workforce housing because teachers and nurses in town can't afford rents or home prices.

In 2022, 97% of homes sold in Missoula County cost more than a family earning Missoula's Area Median Income could afford. The Area Median Income for a family of four in Missoula in 2023 is $86,400.

A family of four must earn between 200% and 240% of Area Median Income in Missoula to afford a median-priced home here. The median sales price of homes sold in Missoula in 2022 was around $530,000, so a family of four would have needed an income of between $172,000 and $206,000 to afford that home without paying more than 30% of their monthly income to the mortgage.

Reineking said the new policy will have a great public benefit and she encouraged her fellow board members to play that up when talking about it in public.

Board member Melanie Brock said she hopes that builders who are developing commercial projects will be incentivized to include workforce housing.

"Hopefully we'll get commercial/retail project (builders) into the mindset of 'we can put workforce housing on the top of this building,'" Brock said.

Developers or builders who are interested in learning more should contact Gorski at 406552-6155 or email gorski@ ci.missoula.mt.us.

David Erickson is the business reporter for the Missoulian.