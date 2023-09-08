Missoula artist Tanya Lee Yarrow smiles at a celebration event held by the Missoula Downtown Foundation for the completion of the Greetings from Missoula mural Yarrow painted at the Ryman Street Gateway to Caras Park outside Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop on Friday, Sept. 8. Yarrow spent the last 10 weeks working on the mural, which depicts many of the activities Missoulians enjoy and captures the essence and representation of the city, on the east wall of Brendan Bannigan's Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop downtown.