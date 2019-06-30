Bison

A bison grazes in the grass at the National Bison Range recently.

Year established: 1908

Number of bison: About 300

Number of acres: 18,800

Number of visitors: More than 200,000 annually

Visitor Center hours: Open from May 11 through Oct. 1 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., seven days a week. 

Range hours: Prairie Drive is open year-round from dawn to dusk (weather permitting). Red Sleep Mountain Drive generally opens in May and closes in October, depending on weather conditions. Red Sleep Mountain Drive closes daily 2 ½ hours before sunset to allow visitors to finish the route before the refuge closes each day. 

For more information: Visit www.fws.gov/refuge/National_Bison_Range or go to the National Bison Range Refuge Complex page on Facebook. 

