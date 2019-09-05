$329,900
Nestled in a quiet Missoula neighborhood, 2208 Briggs offers a breath of fresh air. The home is situated perfectly on an enlarged lot covered with shade trees that not only protect against the sun but bring peace to the soul. The home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor and the potential for even more downstairs in the unfinished basement. You will enjoy the beautiful custom floors that draw your eyes to them a soon as you walk into the home. The kitchen has recently been updated with new cabinets and flooring that allow the next homeowner to enjoy the house immediately. With the ensuite on the main floor, this home is perfect for anyone at any stage of life. Additional features include a brand new Boiler system with on-demand water, new hardwood floors in the ensuite, new tile, dryer room and enlarged two-car garage.
