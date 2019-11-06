Nestled in Pattee Canyon comes a rare offering to the market! This meticulously maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and over 4,000 sf of living space. Thoughtfully designed and crafted with functionality in mind. Imagine living in this ''big sky country'' with its limitless recreational opportunities and healthy living life style. Pattee Canyon offers hiking, cross country skiing, mountain biking, and horseback riding, all of which can be done from your property. Upon entering the home, it is evident the level of care and detail this home has received. Entertain in the kitchen, enjoy the warmth of the wood fire, have dinners in the formal dining room, or walk out and relax on one of the decks.
The main floor master bedroom is complete with en suite and large walk-in closet, all which provide a comfortable private retreat.
The upper level consists of three bedrooms with walk-in closets, thoughtful built-ins, and a full bathroom. The Velux Roof-Windows provide fresh air while flooding rooms with light and a birds-eye view of the surrounding mountains and the valley below. The lower level has ample natural light and storage. There is room for a pool table, office, and a large living room.
The 5-acre property is set up for horses with a beautiful barn and new fenced corral. Turn the upstairs of the barn into a private guest quarter or a hobby room. Arnica, a private and maintained road, is minutes into Missoula and just over 3 miles to the University of Montana. Enjoy the beauty and recreation of every season here. A true Montana experience.
