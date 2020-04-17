New Construction in Jenaya Court

New Construction in Jenaya Court

Paulette McMannis Jenaya Court

7052 Jenaya Court, Missoula, MT

$389,900 

New ranch style home being built by long time Missoula builder, MTV Construction. Premium downhill lot that allows a daylight walkout lower level. 9' ceilings + vault in kitchen/dining/living areas. Custom designed zero entry home with flowing open floor plan. This tastefully appointed home offers so much for the growing (or downsizing) family. Main floor 2 bed, 2 bath, laundry room, deck. Unfinished daylight walkout lower level also has 9' ceilings and room for 2 more beds, bath and big family room. Great setting! Common area on 2 sides of lot. There is time for some customization if you choose!
 

7068 Jenaya Court, Missoula, MT 

$385,000

New ranch style home on premium downhill lot to be built by long time Missoula builder MTV Construction. Main floor boasts 9' ceilings + vaulted kitchen, dining and living areas, 2 bed, 2 bath, laundry rm, open floor plan, deck. Kitchen to be finished with custom white shaker style cabinetry, tile back splash and quartz or granite counter tops. Unfinished daylight walkout lower level also has 9' ceilings. Room for 2 more beds, a full bath and big family room. Great setting with gorgeous views to the south! Zero entry makes this the perfect choice for the growing family or the mature buyer. Contact your real estate professional or Paulette & Jordan for more information on completion, upgrades and additional finishes. 
 
Listed by Paulette McMannis & Jordan McMannis @ Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties
 
(406) 880-4988 | (406) 396-6247
