New Construction in Jenaya Court

$389,900

New ranch style home being built by long time Missoula builder, MTV Construction. Premium downhill lot that allows a daylight walkout lower level. 9' ceilings + vault in kitchen/dining/living areas. Custom designed zero entry home with flowing open floor plan. This tastefully appointed home offers so much for the growing (or downsizing) family. Main floor 2 bed, 2 bath, laundry room, deck. Unfinished daylight walkout lower level also has 9' ceilings and room for 2 more beds, bath and big family room. Great setting! Common area on 2 sides of lot. There is time for some customization if you choose!

