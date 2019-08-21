$599,500
This new, never occupied, fourth floor luxury condominium features beautiful South facing views overlooking Larchmont Golf Course with Lolo Peak in the distance. The ten foot ceilings accentuate the open floor plan. High end finishes and large picture windows are featured throughout. Amenities include a gas fireplace, hard wood floors, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office or den, and a patio (plumbed with gas for your barbecue) offer just the right amount of space. This pet friendly development features a large and beautifully landscaped common area. The underground garage features secure and private parking for one vehicle as well as one storage unit . Security is a high priority with a code required for access from the exterior and to operate the elevator.
HOA dues cover water, sewer, garbage, high speed internet, exterior maintenance and lighting, landscaping, snow removal and maintenance of the common area, hallways and elevator.
A casita is available to temporarily house resident's guests if more room is needed.
Presented by The Kelley Team:
We are a daughter-daughter-father team comprised of third and fourth generation Missoulians. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to work as a team in the town we love so dearly.
Carly started her real estate career with Berkshire Hathaway in September 2014. She received the Berkshire Hathaway Honor Society award for 2016 and 2017 and Leading Edge Society award for 2018. In Spring of 2018 she completed the Graduate Realtor Institute.
Carly stays involved with our community and on top of local industry changes by serving on the Missoula Organization of Realtors MOR4Kids Committee, Government Affairs Committee and Young Professionals Network Committee.
Leah joined Carly at Berkshire Hathaway in 2018. She is a licensed assistant and works mostly behind the scenes as our transaction coordinator but is prepared to step in and help provide efficient service during our busiest real estate seasons.
Owen joined Carly and Leah in 2019. He brings over 40 years of sales experience and, as a lifelong resident, incredible connections within the community and vast knowledge of Missoula and surrounding areas.
Our goal is to provide the highest level of professionalism, top notch service and make real estate transactions transparent, smooth and positive experiences. We are proud to be a part of Berkshire Hathaway’s Forever Brand and we hope to be your forever team of real estate agents.
Contact the Kelley Team with all your real estate questions:
Carly: 406-207-1176 | carly.kelley@bhhsmt.com
Leah: 406-493-2738 | leah.philbert@bhhsmt.com
Owen: 406-544-7221 | owen.kelley@bhhsmt.com