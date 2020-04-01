New Listings Polleys Square and Fescue Court

8705 Fescue Court

Beautiful 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in the desirable Ranch Club neighborhood! This one-owner immaculately kept home has amazing views overlooking the #2 tee box. Want more privacy? No problem! There is a privacy fence around a portion of the brick paver patio for those times when you want to be a little more secluded. The front yard has an amazing grotto-like area where you are surrounded by gorgeous flowers if you want a little solitude. And the sellers are planning to leave all of those beautiful pots of flowers for your enjoyment! If you think the beautifully landscaped yard is amazing, just wait until you step inside! The inviting open floor plan features vaulted ceilings and a warm and cozy fireplace with a slate tile hearth to gather around. The kitchen has been recently updated with gorgeous quartz countertops which are a stunning complement to the beautiful alder cabinets. There is even a built-in wine rack at the end of the island. The wood floors in the kitchen were recently refinished and look superb! The spacious master suite has a huge walk-in closet and the master bath has double sinks, an incredible soaker tub and a fabulous tile walk-in shower with a frameless glass shower door. Two guest bedrooms and a guest bath finish out the main floor. Now let's retreat downstairs to the amazing entertaining area! The stacked rock fireplace and wet bar are the first things you notice as you enter this haven. There is ample room to entertain friends for a Superbowl or Academy Awards party, or to just relax and watch a movie, which is quite an experience with the built-in surround sound. There is also a great area for a pool table or exercise equipment. Two more large bedrooms, a full bath and the oversized laundry room finish out the downstairs. Prefer to have the laundry room on main floor? No problem! The original floor plan called for it to be on main floor and it can easily be converted back. There is also a big storage area in the mechanical room with built-in shelves. The oversized double-car garage also has built-in shelves and plenty of space to work on your projects. There is even 200 amp service set up for welders. Let's talk about neighborhood amenities...There are several different levels of membership available at the Ranch Club so you can make use of the amazing golf course, state of the art fitness facility, and the incredible pool complex. The Ranch Club Restaurant is family-friendly or can be a great place for date night.