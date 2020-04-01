New Listings Polleys Square and Fescue Court

Polleys Square B204
Located in Polleys Square B in Old Sawmill District this desirable condo won't last long! This beautiful, second floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo has an open floor plan, 9-foot ceilings, large windows with 8-foot headers, a great 16'x7' deck, a storage unit, and a designated parking space in the secure underground parking garage. This condo has been finished in the Premium Finish Option, with granite countertops, marble and tile floors and a beautiful tile walk-in shower. Appliance package includes slate finished dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave/hood, garbage disposal, washer and dryer. Green features include Energy Star Windows, increased insulation, highly reflective roof, dual flush toilets, water sense faucets, energy-efficient heat pumps for heating and air conditioning, high-efficiency 40-gallon electric water heaters in each unit, 0 VOC paint, KMCA certified cabinets. Located between Wyoming Street and the Milwaukee Trail, there is a fabulous private courtyard for the use of Polleys Square residents and guests. It even has a gas fire pit! Old Sawmill District is a wonderful neighborhood to call home! The Osprey baseball stadium and event center is adjacent to the property as is Currents Aquatic Center. The property is also within close proximity to downtown Missoula and the University of Montana and is located right next to the hub of the Missoula trail system, offering miles of trails. Silver Park along the river is beautiful with lots of open green space, a pavilion, a picnic shelter, and small shelters along the Riverfront Trail.
8705 Fescue Court
Beautiful 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in the desirable Ranch Club neighborhood! This one-owner immaculately kept home has amazing views overlooking the #2 tee box. Want more privacy? No problem! There is a privacy fence around a portion of the brick paver patio for those times when you want to be a little more secluded. The front yard has an amazing grotto-like area where you are surrounded by gorgeous flowers if you want a little solitude. And the sellers are planning to leave all of those beautiful pots of flowers for your enjoyment! If you think the beautifully landscaped yard is amazing, just wait until you step inside! The inviting open floor plan features vaulted ceilings and a warm and cozy fireplace with a slate tile hearth to gather around. The kitchen has been recently updated with gorgeous quartz countertops which are a stunning complement to the beautiful alder cabinets. There is even a built-in wine rack at the end of the island. The wood floors in the kitchen were recently refinished and look superb! The spacious master suite has a huge walk-in closet and the master bath has double sinks, an incredible soaker tub and a fabulous tile walk-in shower with a frameless glass shower door. Two guest bedrooms and a guest bath finish out the main floor. Now let's retreat downstairs to the amazing entertaining area! The stacked rock fireplace and wet bar are the first things you notice as you enter this haven. There is ample room to entertain friends for a Superbowl or Academy Awards party, or to just relax and watch a movie, which is quite an experience with the built-in surround sound. There is also a great area for a pool table or exercise equipment. Two more large bedrooms, a full bath and the oversized laundry room finish out the downstairs. Prefer to have the laundry room on main floor? No problem! The original floor plan called for it to be on main floor and it can easily be converted back. There is also a big storage area in the mechanical room with built-in shelves. The oversized double-car garage also has built-in shelves and plenty of space to work on your projects. There is even 200 amp service set up for welders. Let's talk about neighborhood amenities...There are several different levels of membership available at the Ranch Club so you can make use of the amazing golf course, state of the art fitness facility, and the incredible pool complex. The Ranch Club Restaurant is family-friendly or can be a great place for date night.
For more information or to schedule a tour of these properties, contact Leslie Wetherbee at 406-880-4537 or Leslie@OldSawmillDistrict.com
