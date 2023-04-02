A train derailed near Quinn's Hot Springs along Highway 135 on Sunday morning, according to Sanders County dispatch.

At about 9:20 a.m., calls came in about a 25-car derailment on Highway 135 close to mile marker 19, according to Sanders County dispatch. They described it as a non-hazardous materials event.

No injuries have been reported yet. According to dispatch, it was a cargo-carrying train and not a passenger train.

The Plains Rural Fire Department along with Sanders County authorities are on-scene, and the Montana Rail Link has been altered about the derailment.

This story will be updated.