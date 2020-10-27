Arctic blast can't stop tacos, or voters

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was also considerably better than some other counties dominated by Indian reservations.

Big Horn County, which contains most of the Crow Indian Reservation, has just 39% of its ballots returned. Hill and Blaine counties, which cover the Fort Belknap and Rocky Boy’s reservations, have 60% and 55% respectively. Glacier County, home to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, has a 52% return so far. In Rosebud County (Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation) the early returns are 57%. For the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in far northeast Montana, turnout in Roosevelt and Valley counties was 55% and 60% respectively.

All those counties have a mix of tribal and non-tribal residents, so the ballot return figures do not represent any demographic group’s specific results. But on the Flathead, at least, word was getting around to participate.

“I’ve been hearing it on TV and on the radio from my cousin,” said Joe Sorrell as he pulled his white van up to the taco booth. “It’s been a lot louder this year. People are interested in the president’s race, mainly.”