Arctic blast can't stop tacos, or voters

ARLEE – As the cars lined up to drop off ballots and pick up Indian tacos, Erica Shelby praised the 20-degree chill attending her pre-election efforts on the Flathead Indian Reservation.
“This is balmy,” Shelby yelled across the parking lot near the Arlee Pow Wow Grounds. “Yesterday in St. Ignatius, it got down in the single digits.”
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe’s Get Out The Vote campaign has two more taco feed events in Pablo on Wednesday and Elmo on Friday in hopes of encouraging more participation in the 2020 general election. The previous three in Hot Springs, St. Ignatius and Arlee each drew dozens of participants, ballots and new-voter registrations despite some unseasonably rotten October weather.
“We come prepared,” said Patrick Yawakie of the Flathead Reservation Human Rights Coalition, as he set up a propane-fired grill to keep the food warm. “That’s also what we tell everyone you’ve got to do with your voting. You’ve got to be prepared.”
Lake County covers most of the Flathead Indian Reservation, and its election office mailed out 18,089 ballots and has already received 11,701, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s daily tabulation on Tuesday. That’s a 65% return rate, slightly above the statewide average of 62% and equal to Missoula’s early turnout. Missoula County covers the southeast corner of the Flathead Reservation, while Sanders County also handles a portion on the southwest (and has an early return of 59%).
It was also considerably better than some other counties dominated by Indian reservations.
Big Horn County, which contains most of the Crow Indian Reservation, has just 39% of its ballots returned. Hill and Blaine counties, which cover the Fort Belknap and Rocky Boy’s reservations, have 60% and 55% respectively. Glacier County, home to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, has a 52% return so far. In Rosebud County (Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation) the early returns are 57%. For the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in far northeast Montana, turnout in Roosevelt and Valley counties was 55% and 60% respectively.
All those counties have a mix of tribal and non-tribal residents, so the ballot return figures do not represent any demographic group’s specific results. But on the Flathead, at least, word was getting around to participate.
“I’ve been hearing it on TV and on the radio from my cousin,” said Joe Sorrell as he pulled his white van up to the taco booth. “It’s been a lot louder this year. People are interested in the president’s race, mainly.”
Joe’s sister, Ashley Sorrell, was also in the van, ready to drop off her completed ballot before picking up Indian tacos covered with homemade chili for her children back in Arlee. Tuesday was the last day to file regular voter registration papers. From Wednesday through Election Day on Nov. 3, Montanans can still file as late-registered voters.
And one more event just got added to the schedule. The Montana Native Vote independent political organization has set up a “Trunk or Treat” event on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Salish-Kootenai College gym parking lot in Pablo. Attendees can check the status of their ballots, get ballots delivered and file late registrations.
