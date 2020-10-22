Arctic blast tees up tough hunting season start

Extremely unseasonable snow and cold should make the start of the 2020 big-game hunting season a weekend to remember.
“This weather system, as it moves across the country, is going to be setting a lot of records,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Leach said on Thursday. Coming on the heels of Wednesday’s cold snap, a new arctic outbreak starting Friday afternoon presents extra hazards for those heading into the hills after deer and elk.
“We’re so used to going out for a day and half-day in fall weather with our basic packs, we don’t have our extra stuff put together yet,” said Vivaca Crowser, spokeswoman for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Missoula. “People need to have equipment that gives shelter, starts fires and includes extra layers and extra food. They should be prepared to spend a very cold night out there.”
A mass of cold arctic air flowing southeast out of Canada should collide with warm, moist Pacific air across west-central Montana starting around Friday afternoon, according to current forecast models. That will start dumping about 1.9 inches of snow on Kalispell by mid-afternoon, and as much as 5 inches at Lookout Pass. By Friday evening, the snow should reach Missoula, dumping up to 4 inches by nightfall and possibly three more by Saturday morning.
“The boundary where the two systems come together the best — that area gets lot of snow,” Leach said. “But there’s a lot of uncertainty where that lines up. Right now, it looks like the southern Bitterroot will get a lot of snow, but that band could move up to Missoula. There’s a 50-mile range where it could fall.”
Support Local Journalism
Friday night and Saturday morning should also see onset of strong northeasterly winds powerful enough to send spray over Flathead Lake docks and to snap snow-laden leafy tree branches. Tree damage from the storm could cause power outages Friday night if those branches land on power lines.
The winds could also produce blizzard conditions across much of the Interstate 90 corridor from Lookout Pass to Butte through Saturday afternoon. Bad Rock Canyon east of Columbia Falls, the Hot Springs region and Hellgate Canyon east of Missoula all could face poor driving conditions during the windy period. Winds could also make mountain roads treacherous and blocked for hunters, who should consider adding tree removal gear and sleeping bags to their vehicles.
The Saturday winds are expected to clear out the clouds, allowing the arctic air to settle into valleys and shrivel thermometer readings. Across west-central Montana, low temperatures Saturday night and Sunday morning should be in the single digits, with a possible -1 for the southern Bitterroot Valley on Sunday morning. Highs in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Sunday will cower in the mid-20s.
“These temperatures would break records in the first or second week of November,” NWS meteorologist Trent Smith said on Thursday. And the snow figures are equally outlandish — Missoula’s current record for Oct. 25 is 2 inches set in 1939. Depending on how much snow falls before and after midnight Friday night and Saturday morning, both days are likely to take their place in the record book.
Many Montanans will experience that first-hand as rifle season begins at sunrise Saturday morning. Crowser recommended they ensure they have their plans logged with someone who can look out for them if they’re overdue coming home, and that anyone with a satellite locator device check that their subscription is active.
“Judging by the traffic coming through our office and phone lines, this hunting season has been as busy if not busier than usual,” Crowser said. “People have been getting out and about all year, and that seems to be continuing through hunting season.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!