Arctic blast tees up tough hunting season start

Extremely unseasonable snow and cold should make the start of the 2020 big-game hunting season a weekend to remember.

“This weather system, as it moves across the country, is going to be setting a lot of records,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Leach said on Thursday. Coming on the heels of Wednesday’s cold snap, a new arctic outbreak starting Friday afternoon presents extra hazards for those heading into the hills after deer and elk.

“We’re so used to going out for a day and half-day in fall weather with our basic packs, we don’t have our extra stuff put together yet,” said Vivaca Crowser, spokeswoman for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks in Missoula. “People need to have equipment that gives shelter, starts fires and includes extra layers and extra food. They should be prepared to spend a very cold night out there.”

A mass of cold arctic air flowing southeast out of Canada should collide with warm, moist Pacific air across west-central Montana starting around Friday afternoon, according to current forecast models. That will start dumping about 1.9 inches of snow on Kalispell by mid-afternoon, and as much as 5 inches at Lookout Pass. By Friday evening, the snow should reach Missoula, dumping up to 4 inches by nightfall and possibly three more by Saturday morning.